Lady Warriors struggle against Dakota Wesleyan

A season-low scoring effort from Midland sent the Lady Warriors in the Christmas break on a sour note as they fell 61-38 to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday.
Midland shot 17.7% from the field (11-of-62), their worst outing of the season with 38 points being the Lady Warriors' lowest scoring output since the 2018-19 season.
Dakota Wesleyan’s defense, which ranks second in the GPAC in opponent shooting percentage (.369), limited the Warriors on offense and led to a 57 to 34 margin on the boards.
The Tigers build an 11 point lead after the first quarter and extended it to as many as 17 before the intermission. At the break, DWU led 30-18. Katy Gathje paced the Warriors with 6 points.
In the second half, Midland had their best production of the game posting 16 points. However, Dakota Wesleyan had their best scoring quarter the game as well with 24 points, taking a 54-34 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Over the final ten minutes, both teams struggled mightily from the field. They combined for just 2 field goals, along with 7 free throws for 11 total points in the fourth.
On an afternoon when offense was at a premium, Peyton Wingert and Gathje led Midland with 8 points each. Makenna Sullivan added 7 points to go with her team-high 7 rebounds.
Midland (9-4, 6-4 GPAC) is now idle until 2021 with their next game slated for after the New Year when they take on Dordt (6-6, 5-4 GPAC). The Warriors will travel to Sioux Center, Iowa for a 2:00 p.m. tip on Saturday, January 2.
