Lady Warriors sweep Statemen in final dual

Midland University took on William Penn University on Tuesday night in a road dual. The Warriors were dominant, winning their final dual of the season, 38-1.

The Warriors earned points by default in several open weights. WPU was open at 101-, 109-, 130-, 143-, and 155-pounds. That staked Midland to a quick 25 point lead.

Neither side had competitors at the 116-pound class or the 136-pound class, leading to double forfeits at both weights.

The 123-pound class provided the first live-action as Serenity Durham Goree, who was named the KCAC and NAIA women’s wrestler of the week, pinned Mami Selemani with just six seconds remaining in the first round. Prior to the pin, she had worked her way to an 8-2 lead in the match.

Serena Sanchez also won by a fall, pinning Samantha Ruano one minute into the opening round of the 191-pound bout. She was up 3-2 at the time of the fall.

In the 170-pound class, Mahealani Lewis won by decision over Salima Omari, 6-4. After falling behind 2-0 early in the first, she rallied back with all six of her points before the end of the period. Lewis would hold on for the two-point win.