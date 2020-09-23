Lady Warriors take sixth at College of St. Mary Fall Classic

The Midland women’s golf team, playing its third round in five days, finished sixth at the College of Saint Mary Fall Classic hosted at River Wilds in Blair.

Playing on the par 72, 6,078-yard course, the Lady Warriors finished with a team score of 449 over 18 holes. They were led by Erin Baum and Olivia Engel, who finished 18th and T-24th individually. Baum had a score of 100 while Engel shot a 106.

Also competing for Midland were Claire Westerholt (121) and Tehya Cuypers (122). They finished T-33rd and 35th, respectively.

Concordia University ran away with the team title, winning by 12 strokes over second-place Doane University. College of Saint Mary, Peru State College, and Hastings College rounded out the top five.

Up next for Midland will be the first 36 holes of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championship. Teams will travel to Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, on October 5-6 to play at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. The two-day event will also cap off the Midland fall schedule.

