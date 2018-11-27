SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland University returned to action in a winning way Tuesday afternoon in the NAIA Tournament.
The Lady Warriors, who hadn’t played a match since Nov. 7 loss to Dordt, defeated Vanguard (California) University 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17 at the Tyson Events Center.
“We knew they were a great team and were very well coached,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said in a postgame radio interview. “They present a lot of problems out there. For us, if didn’t win the serve and pass tonight, I thought we had no chance. I was really proud of our serve receive.”
Midland senior setter Jessica Peters, making her fourth-straight appearance at nationals, said the Lady Warriors overcame some early jitters in the match.
“We maybe were a little bit nervous,” the said. “I think in the first set we made some errors, but we’re veterans and we calmed down to pull it out.”
Giesselmann said he told the Lady Warriors during an early timeout to relax.
“I just wanted them to calm down a bit,” he said. “I told them their blood pressure is probably up and the adrenaline is flowing. They just needed to take a deep breath. We’ve been here before. We just had to keep grinding away.”
After winning the first set, Midland fell behind in the second. Vanguard opened a 20-12 lead and seemed poised to tie match at a set apiece.
Midland gradually cut into the lead and eventually won it to go up 2-0.
“Honestly, we do well when our backs are against the wall,” Peters said. “We kind of had nothing to lose. I think when we were down eight we thought we might as well fight and see what happens. When we got it to 22-20, I think we believed we had a chance and we just took it.”
Priscilla O’Dowd’s kill helped Midland tie the third set at 7. A Kayla Fisher kill put Vanguard up 10-9 and the Lions extended the advantage to 23-21. Taylor Petersen’s kill cut the deficit to 23-22, but Vanguard closed out the set with kills by Kamelah Noel and Shaylen Larson-Piper.
Midland opened an 18-14 lead on a Sydney Morehouse kill in the fourth game. Mackenzie Wecker’s ace serve closed out the match.
Giesselmann said Petersen came up big for the Lady Warriors in the last two sets.
“I think in the second half of the match, she was outstanding,” he said about the junior from Auburn. We were struggling with our pin hitters getting some production. At nationals you can’t always get the ball to your middles like you’d like, but Taylor and (fellow outside hitter) Jenny Bair came up big.”
Third-ranked Columbia (Missouri), the highest ranked team in Midland’s pool, was beaten by Aquinas (Michigan) in five sets on Tuesday. The upset demonstrated just how competitive the Lady Warriors’ pool is.
“You are going to play tough teams here, no matter what,” Peters said. “We are going to get everyone’s best shot and we have to do the same.”
Midland doesn’t get too long to celebrate the win. The Lady Warriors will face Aquinas at 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Every match is going to matter, whether it comes down to tiebreakers or whatever it is,” Giesselmann said. “All we can worry about and control is who we are playing at the moment. We talked about that with our team and they know that.”