Larry the Cable Guy said in a Facebook post he will donate all the proceeds from his March 27 show in Lincoln to Red Cross disaster relief in Nebraska.
In a post Tuesday night, the comedian also urged his fans to help Nebraskans affected by the flooding and to donate to the Red Cross online. Larry the Cable Guy and Styx will pair up for a Pinnacle Bank Arena show tagged “Laugh, Rock, Seriously.” Larry the Cable Guy, real name Dan Whitney, last appeared at his hometown arena in March 2017, sharing a bill with his comedy pal Jeff Foxworthy.
