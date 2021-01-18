Late spark helps North Bend Central past Bergan

A three pointer from Kyler Hellbusch at the end of the third quarter allowed North Bend Central to pull away from Fremont Bergan Saturday and claim a 57-46 win.
“I thought our guys did a lot of nice things,” said North Bend Central coach Jonathan Baehr. “We won a lot of fifty-fifty balls on the ground. We battled hard on the glass. We did a good job of staying with it even when there wasn’t a great flow in the game.”
Baeher added that the Tigers limited schedule since the calendar turned over—with North Bend Central getting in just one game—had limited the group to getting back into a rhythm.
“Our flow and our rhythm was just a little bit off, but I thought in the third quarter we were able to get moving a little bit in transition,” Baeher said.
Hellbusch’s triple at the end of the third quarter gave North Bend Central a six point lead at 42-36.
The Tigers would run that up to 11 with four minutes 53 seconds left in the game and keep the Knights at bay the rest of the way.
Jaxon Wietfeld led the Tigers with 12 points. He was joined in double-figures by Brodey Johnson. Breckin Peters had nine and Noah Post added eight.
Max Nosal finished with nine points for Bergan in addition to Jarrett Boggs, Gavin Logemann, Sam Sleister each added eight.
“I thought we really progressed as a team through this game,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We did a much better job of finishing in the lane. We have struggled with that.”
North Bend Central jumped out to an early lead only for the Knights to reel in the Tigers to three, 16-13, by the end of the first eight minutes.
Nosal, the Knights man ball handler and point man for the offense, picked up two fouls in the early proceedings. He would finish the night with four fouls while staying i
“Max is a guy that gets us going fast and gets us running the floor,” Mlnarik said. “He is a player that when he gets in foul trouble, we still need to have him on the floor, so I thought he did a good job of getting back into the flow of the game (after the two fouls).”
Bergan rattled off a 6-0 run to start the second quarter, taking the lead at 19-18.
A back-and-forth battle followed after the run with North Bend Central taking a 24-23 lead into halftime.
Bergan hosts Lincoln Lutheran Thursday for their next game while North Bend Central takes Columbus Scotus at home Tuesday night.