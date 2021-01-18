Late spark helps North Bend Central past Bergan

A three pointer from Kyler Hellbusch at the end of the third quarter allowed North Bend Central to pull away from Fremont Bergan Saturday and claim a 57-46 win.

“I thought our guys did a lot of nice things,” said North Bend Central coach Jonathan Baehr. “We won a lot of fifty-fifty balls on the ground. We battled hard on the glass. We did a good job of staying with it even when there wasn’t a great flow in the game.”

Baeher added that the Tigers limited schedule since the calendar turned over—with North Bend Central getting in just one game—had limited the group to getting back into a rhythm.

“Our flow and our rhythm was just a little bit off, but I thought in the third quarter we were able to get moving a little bit in transition,” Baeher said.

Hellbusch’s triple at the end of the third quarter gave North Bend Central a six point lead at 42-36.

The Tigers would run that up to 11 with four minutes 53 seconds left in the game and keep the Knights at bay the rest of the way.

Jaxon Wietfeld led the Tigers with 12 points. He was joined in double-figures by Brodey Johnson. Breckin Peters had nine and Noah Post added eight.