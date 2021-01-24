 Skip to main content
Leading the Pack
Midland University offers 32 men’s, women’s and co-ed varsity teams. Twelve of those sports have been added in the last eight years. Here is a timeline of when each sport was introduced at Midland.

1892

Football

1892

Men’s Basketball

1898

Men’s Track and Field

1922

Men’s Tennis

1928

Men’s Golf

1956

Men’s Cross Country

1970

Women’s Basketball

1970

Volleyball

1977

Women’s Cross Country

1980

Women’s Golf

1980

Women’s Tennis

1997

Women’s Soccer

1988

Baseball

1988

Softball *reinstated

2002

Men’s Soccer

2010

Men’s and Women’s Wrestling

2010

Competitive Dance and Cheer

2010

Men’s and Women’s Bowling

2012

Women’s Lacrosse

2012

Men’s and Women’s Shotgun

2014

Men’s and Women’s Hockey

2016

Esports

2016

Men’s and Women’s Powerlifting

2016

Men’s and Women’s Swimming

2018

Men’s Lacrosse

2020

Women’s Flag Football

