Leading the Pack

Midland University offers 32 men’s, women’s and co-ed varsity teams. Twelve of those sports have been added in the last eight years. Here is a timeline of when each sport was introduced at Midland.
1892
Football
1892
Men’s Basketball
1898
Men’s Track and Field
1922
Men’s Tennis
1928
Men’s Golf
1956
Men’s Cross Country
1970
Women’s Basketball
1970
Volleyball
1977
Women’s Cross Country
1980
Women’s Golf
1980
Women’s Tennis
1997
Women’s Soccer
1988
Baseball
1988
Softball *reinstated
2002
Men’s Soccer
2010
Men’s and Women’s Wrestling
2010
Competitive Dance and Cheer
2010
Men’s and Women’s Bowling
2012
Women’s Lacrosse
2012
Men’s and Women’s Shotgun
2014
Men’s and Women’s Hockey
2016
Esports
2016
Men’s and Women’s Powerlifting
2016
Men’s and Women’s Swimming
2018
Men’s Lacrosse
2020
Women’s Flag Football