Legislature asks Corps of Engineers to focus on flood control

In the wake of record 2019 flooding that blew out levees and ravaged river communities and farmland, the Legislature on Thursday urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to center on flood control as it manages water in the Missouri River.

The resolution, adopted on a 43-1 vote, “sends a message to prioritize the lives of people who live downstream” from the big dams that the Corps manages upstream, Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said.

The Corps needs to “update levee standards,” she said, noting that many river levees remain unrepaired a year after last March’s disaster caused more than a billion dollars of damage in Nebraska.

The flooding a year ago represented “a systemic failure to proactively manage the Missouri River,” Slama said. “Communities were left behind by Corps mismanagement and lack of pro-activity.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts has also pushed the Corps to “change the way we’re managing the river,” and he has been engaged with the governors of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas in urging the Corps to reconsider how to “protect people and property” downstream from dams in South Dakota.