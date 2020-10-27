 Skip to main content
Leimbach earns national weekly honors
Midland Warrior

Midland volleyball's Hope Leimback received national recognition Tuesday as the NAIA named her the NAIA setter of the week for matches played from Oct. 18 to 26.  

Leimbach, a sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, recorded 82 assists on the week and didn't drop below 40 assists in each match.

She averaged an 13.67 assists per set as Midland swept a pair of conference foes.

Leimbach wasn't the only Warrior recognized for their performance last week as Midland's men's soccer's Mario Bueso was named GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week for a second-straight week.

Bueso, a senior, from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Doane on Wednesday night.

He then followed it up with a hat-trick on Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan. This season he has two games with three goals and a pair of game-winners.

Midland men's soccer will be in action twice this week with a pair of road matches. The Warriors will be at Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. and at Mount Marty on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m.

Midland volleyball will ta traveling to Orange City, Iowa for a match on Saturday against Northwestern at 5:00 p.m.

