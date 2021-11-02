 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leimbach, Omerovic earn GPAC honors

  • Updated
  • 0

For a sixth time this season, Midland volleyball's Hope Leimbach is the GPAC Volleyball Setter of the Week.

Leimbach, a junior from Lincoln, Nebraska, coordinated the fifth-ranked Warriors' attack as they defeated No. 16 Dordt in five sets on Saturday. She averaged 10.8 assists per set while digging up eight balls and assisting on three blocks defensively. Offensively, she had an ace serve and added three kills of her own.

This is Leimbach’s sixth time earning the weekly conference award. She has also earned the national award twice this season.

Joining her on the weekly award list were Gabi Nordaker of Concordia University (Attacker) and Anna Holen of the University of Jamestown (Defender).

Midland women's soccer's Kisa Omerovic was named the GPAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Omerovic, a senior, from Lincoln, Nebraska, scored a pair of game-winning goals last week as Midland went 2-0. She scored on a header in the rain on Wednesday and then had a first-half brace in the Warriors' 4-0 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Lincoln man

Police arrest Lincoln man

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…

Arrest follow traffic accident

Arrest follow traffic accident

An Ames man, who claimed his car was taken from him at gunpoint, faces charges including false reporting after a Tuesday night accident.

Woman faces DUI charge

Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) …

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News