Leimbach, Omerovic earn GPAC honors

For a sixth time this season, Midland volleyball's Hope Leimbach is the GPAC Volleyball Setter of the Week.

Leimbach, a junior from Lincoln, Nebraska, coordinated the fifth-ranked Warriors' attack as they defeated No. 16 Dordt in five sets on Saturday. She averaged 10.8 assists per set while digging up eight balls and assisting on three blocks defensively. Offensively, she had an ace serve and added three kills of her own.

This is Leimbach’s sixth time earning the weekly conference award. She has also earned the national award twice this season.

Joining her on the weekly award list were Gabi Nordaker of Concordia University (Attacker) and Anna Holen of the University of Jamestown (Defender).

Midland women's soccer's Kisa Omerovic was named the GPAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Omerovic, a senior, from Lincoln, Nebraska, scored a pair of game-winning goals last week as Midland went 2-0. She scored on a header in the rain on Wednesday and then had a first-half brace in the Warriors' 4-0 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0