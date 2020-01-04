Why do we violate the secret ballot?
My opinion is that a bully or bullies have brainwashed us into thinking that their behavior is acceptable; or they de-sensitize us into believing maybe the bullies are really superior in thinking, to each of us.
If I go to my publicly designated voting location, and I sign in, and receive my paper ballot (and container), I am provided a booth or private shelter where I fill out my ballot in secrecy.
What is the penalty for some bully to stand in my voting booth or voting shelter, so the bully can read and verify that I voted the way the bully or his/her clique demands? To make sure that I voted for his/her/their candidate or issue?
Question 1) What is the penalty for a bully or bullies to intrude on, or violate my voting in secret?
2) Why do we allow bully pollsters or bully reporters to bully us into telling them who we voted for?
3) Why should our U.S. Senators have to tell the bully pollsters or bully reporters how they definitively will vote on President Trump’s impeachment when it comes before the U.S. Senate? And before they see all the evidence?
Doesn’t each U.S. Senator have the right to know all the information requested by the House of Representatives in order to make an informed decision for us?
Our Congressmen and Congresswomen are our employees and we require them to vote publicly so we voters can hold them accountable.
Just thinking about our future.
Larry Marvin
Fremont