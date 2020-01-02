My son and I were having breakfast at Mac’s Café on Christmas. A family of four were next to us having breakfast, too.
They left and then I went up to pay my bill — it had already been paid by that family. Thank you.
Bob Kroenke – A Navy Vet
Fremont
