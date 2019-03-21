NEW YORK — Levi Strauss & Co., which gave America its first pair of blue jeans, is public for the second time.
In a rare move, the New York Stock Exchange suspended its “no jeans” policy on Thursday to commemorate the event, transforming the floor from suits and ties into a sea of blue denim, with its traders sporting jeans and denim jackets.
More than 120 employees from Levi’s global offices, including its CEO Chip Bergh outfitted in denim, were on the trading floor. On Wednesday, the NYSE even Tweeted, “Tomorrow we’ll be in our 501s.”
The 166-year-old company, which owns the Dockers and Denizen brands, previously went public in 1971, but the namesake founder’s descendants, the Haas family, took it private again in 1985.
The IPO comes as the iconic brand is staging a comeback under Bergh even as it faces increasing competition and a changing retail landscape. Women are opting for yoga pants or other comfortable athletic sportswear that can be worn every day. And the brand is also contending with a shrinking number of department stores, once its traditional venue of distribution.
Levi’s stands out from a string of tech companies — from Spotify to Dropbox — that have made their debuts in the public markets in recent months.
“I would like to say we’re the original Silicon Valley startup,” said Bergh, dressed in 501 jeans and a denim jacket, during a Thursday interview. “We started during the Gold Rush, and we are still headquartered in San Francisco. And I do think that that story has resonated with investors.”
Levi’s is also defying a trend among rival fashion retailers and brands like Gap Inc. and Wrangler parent VF Corp. that are splitting up to stay viable.
Since assuming the helm in 2011, Bergh has refashioned the brand and image. It didn’t chase after the yoga trend but rather focused on enhancing the fit of its women’s jeans with stretchier fabrics. Bergh also has created buzz with partnerships with celebrities like Justin Timberlake while increasing Levi’s marketing at events like Coachella, where Beyonce performed in the brand’s cut-off shorts.
At the same time, Levi’s has been expanding online and juggling between selling to low-end and high-end stores.
All of that has helped Levi Strauss turn in a 14 percent increase in sales to $5.6 billion for the year ended last November.
The timing might be right for Levi’s. Jeans sales appear to be on an upswing in the U.S., increasing 2.2 percent to $16.7 billion last year after four straight years of declines, according to data from Euromonitor.
“Things go in waves,” says Marie Driscoll, managing director of luxury and fashion at Coresight Research. “The athleisure trend made denim not as comfortable. But denim brands have responded by adding stretch.”
It wasn’t long ago when Levi’s was struggling with a big debt load and had grown too reliant on department stores. During its worst slump, the company’s sales went from $6.8 billion in 1997, when it helped to drive the Casual Friday trend with its Dockers khakis, to $4.07 billion in 2004.