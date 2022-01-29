Library Timeline

The Fremont Public Library built on the corner of Military and Park avenues: 1903
Fremont’s current library at 1030 N. Broad St., opens: 1971
First Space Needs Study done: 2004
Updated Space Needs Study: 2007
Second update to Space Needs Study: 2016
City Council permission to start fundraising for Expansion Project: March 2017
Space Needs Assessment and conceptual drawings created by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architects: April 2017
Town Hall Meeting to review feedback from APM: April 2017
Bond request to City Council: 2017
Expansion Committee formed: January 2018
Bond to the voters: May 2018 – passed with 67% voting yes
APM Architects engaged for pre-design phase: May 2018
Engage services of Paul J Strawhecker, Inc. as a fundraiser: July 2019
Two houses gifted to City from Friends of the Library, a Trust: September 2019
First fundraising events held: January - March 2020
Engage services of Tetrad Property Group as Owner’s Rep: October 2020
Two houses removed to make way for expansion: October 2020
Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture, LLC engaged for design phase: January 2021
Fremont Area Big Give proceeds to Expansion Project: April – May 2021
First grants submitted: April – May 2021
Corporate Reading Challenge: June 2021
Terminate services of Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc: June 2021
Wholestone Farms pledge: June 2021
Fundraising committee assumes responsibility for grant-writing: July 2021
Fremont and Dodge County Visitors Bureau pledge: July 2021
Additional grants submitted: July – December 2021
First State Bank & Trust $50,000 Pledge: August 2021
Pinnacle Bank $30,000 pledge: August 2021
Rotary Club $5,000 pledge: August 2021
Peter Kiewit Foundation $500,000 grant notification: September 2021
Fremont Kiwanis Club $25,000 pledge: September 2021
FNBO $50,000 Pledge: September 2021
BNSF $10,000 grant received: October 2021
Sunderland Foundation $150,000 grant received: October 2021
Rupert Dunklau Foundation $100,000 matching grant notification: December 2021
Anonymous $750,000 foundation grant notification: December 2021
Letter of Intent for Civic & Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) Grant filed: January 2022 (full application due February 2022 with an award date of March 2022)