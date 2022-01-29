Library Timeline

The Fremont Public Library built on the corner of Military and Park avenues: 1903

Fremont’s current library at 1030 N. Broad St., opens: 1971

First Space Needs Study done: 2004

Updated Space Needs Study: 2007

Second update to Space Needs Study: 2016

City Council permission to start fundraising for Expansion Project: March 2017

Space Needs Assessment and conceptual drawings created by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architects: April 2017

Town Hall Meeting to review feedback from APM: April 2017

Bond request to City Council: 2017

Expansion Committee formed: January 2018

Bond to the voters: May 2018 – passed with 67% voting yes

APM Architects engaged for pre-design phase: May 2018

Engage services of Paul J Strawhecker, Inc. as a fundraiser: July 2019

Two houses gifted to City from Friends of the Library, a Trust: September 2019

First fundraising events held: January - March 2020

Engage services of Tetrad Property Group as Owner’s Rep: October 2020

Two houses removed to make way for expansion: October 2020

Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture, LLC engaged for design phase: January 2021

Fremont Area Big Give proceeds to Expansion Project: April – May 2021

First grants submitted: April – May 2021

Corporate Reading Challenge: June 2021

Terminate services of Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc: June 2021

Wholestone Farms pledge: June 2021

Fundraising committee assumes responsibility for grant-writing: July 2021

Fremont and Dodge County Visitors Bureau pledge: July 2021

Additional grants submitted: July – December 2021

First State Bank & Trust $50,000 Pledge: August 2021

Pinnacle Bank $30,000 pledge: August 2021

Rotary Club $5,000 pledge: August 2021

Peter Kiewit Foundation $500,000 grant notification: September 2021

Fremont Kiwanis Club $25,000 pledge: September 2021

FNBO $50,000 Pledge: September 2021

BNSF $10,000 grant received: October 2021

Sunderland Foundation $150,000 grant received: October 2021

Rupert Dunklau Foundation $100,000 matching grant notification: December 2021

Anonymous $750,000 foundation grant notification: December 2021

Letter of Intent for Civic & Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) Grant filed: January 2022 (full application due February 2022 with an award date of March 2022)

