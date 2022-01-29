 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library Timeline

carnegie_library-2.jpg

The Fremont Public Library built on the corner of Military and Park avenues: 1903

Jan_7_1971_Headline

Fremont’s current library at 1030 N. Broad St., opens: 1971

Dec_11_1970_Photos

First Space Needs Study done: 2004

Updated Space Needs Study: 2007

Second update to Space Needs Study: 2016

City Council permission to start fundraising for Expansion Project: March 2017

Library town hall meeting

Nancy Novak, an interior designer with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture in Omaha speaks to a group gathered Thursday night at a town hall meeting at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont to discuss plans for an expansion. Public input was sought. Shown with Novak are architects Daniel Dolezal and Ryan Fisher.

Space Needs Assessment and conceptual drawings created by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architects: April 2017

Town Hall Meeting to review feedback from APM: April 2017

Bond request to City Council: 2017

Library east entrance will be upgraded

The west vestibule of Keene Memorial Library is pictured Monday afternoon in Fremont. Construction will begin in early December on a vestibule at the east entrance and is scheduled to last 14 days.

Expansion Committee formed: January 2018

Bond to the voters: May 2018 – passed with 67% voting yes

APM Architects engaged for pre-design phase: May 2018

Engage services of Paul J Strawhecker, Inc. as a fundraiser: July 2019

Two houses gifted to City from Friends of the Library, a Trust: September 2019

First fundraising events held: January - March 2020

Engage services of Tetrad Property Group as Owner’s Rep: October 2020

FRE Houses removed

Two homes near Keene Memorial Library are shown being taken down to prepare for the planned expansion of the facility. When the City of Fremont let bids for the project, it stated that anyone wanting to salvage or relocate the homes could coordinate that. It received two bids to take down the houses only.

Two houses removed to make way for expansion: October 2020

Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture, LLC engaged for design phase: January 2021

Fremont Area Big Give proceeds to Expansion Project: April – May 2021

First grants submitted: April – May 2021

Corporate Reading Challenge: June 2021

Terminate services of Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc: June 2021

Check presentation

Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs, from left, WholeStone Farms CFO Chris Venteicher and CEO Scott Webb and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg stand with a check for $500,000 for the library's expansion project Friday.

Wholestone Farms pledge: June 2021

Fundraising committee assumes responsibility for grant-writing: July 2021

Fremont and Dodge County Visitors Bureau pledge: July 2021

Additional grants submitted: July – December 2021

First State Bank & Trust $50,000 Pledge: August 2021

Pinnacle Bank $30,000 pledge: August 2021

Rotary Club $5,000 pledge: August 2021

Peter Kiewit Foundation $500,000 grant notification: September 2021

Fremont Kiwanis Club $25,000 pledge: September 2021

FNBO $50,000 Pledge: September 2021

BNSF $10,000 grant received: October 2021

Sunderland Foundation $150,000 grant received: October 2021

Rupert Dunklau Foundation $100,000 matching grant notification: December 2021

Anonymous $750,000 foundation grant notification: December 2021

Letter of Intent for Civic & Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) Grant filed: January 2022 (full application due February 2022 with an award date of March 2022)

