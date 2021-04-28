Library video tells about need for expansion

Friends of Keene Memorial Library are looking ahead to the Fremont Area Big Give on May 4.
The Friends group is raising funds for the library expansion project.
And to help with this effort, a “Grow With Us” fundraising campaign video has been made.
Vic’s Photography & Video in Fremont produced the video, which the public can see at https://www.fremontareabiggive.org/FOKML.
The video talks about the library’s history and expansion plans.
“When putting together the ‘Grow With Us’ fundraising campaign video, we pulled together some of our biggest supporters,” said Laura England-Biggs, interim library director.
Speakers on the video include:
- Faith Perry, who has a service award named after her for her years of service to the annual Friends book sale;
- Susan Allen, a longtime employee, who worked at Storytime and Summer Reading Program for many years;
- Tom Adamson, president of the library’s advisory board;
- Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family.
“Each of them has a different story to tell, and appeals to a different kind of library user,” England- Biggs told the Fremont Tribune. “They are a wonderful cross-section of our patrons, although we only scratched the surface.”
The video tells how the library began with in 1901 with a small reading room on Fremont’s main street.
With a $15,000 gift from industrialist Andrew Carnegie, the first public library in Fremont opened in 1903 on the corner of Military and Park avenues.
It served the community for almost 70 years.
Volunteers, including Hazel Keene, worked with the City of Fremont to design and build the current library, which opened in 1971. The library features a limestone exterior, grand staircase, Italian chandelier and a statue of a girl with outstretched arms called “La Brezza.”
“While the Keene Memorial Library is an organization under the city, the library has been the beneficiary of much philanthropy throughout its lifetime,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
In the video, patrons, including Spellerberg, share their library recollections.
Fremont’s mayor talks about participating as a kid in the Storytime. As a teacher, Perry said she saw how important it was for children to be able to hold books in their hands and learn to read.
In 2018, Fremont voters approved a $2 million bond for the library expansion project.
“But the bond alone was never intended to be the only funding for this project and community support is needed to make the vision a reality,” Diers said.
In a technological world, some might question the need for libraries.
Yet in Fremont, use of a library has increased each year with almost 100,000 visitors on average and more WiFi users this year than ever before, Diers said.
England-Biggs also said libraries are being used more than ever.
“On an average day, we see parents with children looking for books,” she said. “We see computer users looking for help with resumes and job searching. We see folks coming in to read the newspaper or magazines.”
England-Biggs said the library isn’t as ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible at it would like to be. She describes the elevator that transports patrons and staff from the first to second floors as “a bit tight.”
The new building will be more technologically friendly.
Spellerberg said space is critical for libraries and new technology and resources that libraries need are different than they used to be.
“Yes, we need space for books, but we need meeting spaces. We need collaboration spaces, work areas, children’s areas,” he said in the video.
England-Biggs said the new plan includes a meeting room that will hold up to 125 people and can be divided into two smaller rooms.
She said the chandelier and “La Brezza” statue are being kept.
“The children of Fremont need a public library to supplement what they get at school. The youth of Fremont need a place to go and I think adults need someplace to go for information, for learning,” England-Biggs said.
Plans are to have a library that will serve the community well in the next 50 years.
“We look forward to watching the campaign unfold and the new library take shape through the efforts of the community as a whole,” England-Biggs said.
Adamson expressed his views on the library’s importance.
“This project is not only an investment in the library, I think it’s an investment in the community,” Adamson said.
FACF awarded a $100,000 grant to the library’s expansion campaign
“We’re excited to be able to play a role in this wonderful new chapter for our library,” Diers said.