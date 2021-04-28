Library video tells about need for expansion

In a technological world, some might question the need for libraries.

Yet in Fremont, use of a library has increased each year with almost 100,000 visitors on average and more WiFi users this year than ever before, Diers said.

England-Biggs also said libraries are being used more than ever.

“On an average day, we see parents with children looking for books,” she said. “We see computer users looking for help with resumes and job searching. We see folks coming in to read the newspaper or magazines.”

England-Biggs said the library isn’t as ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible at it would like to be. She describes the elevator that transports patrons and staff from the first to second floors as “a bit tight.”

The new building will be more technologically friendly.

Spellerberg said space is critical for libraries and new technology and resources that libraries need are different than they used to be.

“Yes, we need space for books, but we need meeting spaces. We need collaboration spaces, work areas, children’s areas,” he said in the video.