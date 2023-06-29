Friday

Concerts

Made in America Summer Concert Series featuring the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, 7 p.m., Countryside Village, 2800 S. 110th Court, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

4th on the Farm, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 23301 Deer Ridge Rd., Valley. The Fourth of July Celebration will include a 100-foot slip n’ slide, flag making, pie eating contest, yard games, watermelon seed spitting, live music, wood-fire pizza, pies, hayrides, and Farmer Ty’s fireworks show. Admission is $16. To purchase tickets, visit nelsonproducefarm.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event will include more than 40 makers and boutiques, live musicians and entertainers, and yard games. Admission is free.

City of Omaha Celebrates America, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., Omaha. Melissa Etheridge and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will headline this year’s Memorial Park concert. Local acts and one of the region’s largest fireworks displays also will be part of the festivities. Anyone planning to attend may put their blanket in the park at 5 a.m. to save their spot and enjoy this Omaha tradition. Admission is free.

Live music by Humdingers, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Fireworks Friday, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. A fireworks display will follow the Fremont Moo’s game against the Oahe Zap.

Saturday

Concerts

Made in America Summer Concert Series featuring the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, 7 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 5 p.m. and “Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a barbecue contest; flag ceremony; slow pitch softball tournament; 5K run/walk; 3 on 3 basketball; petting zoo; cornhole tournament; train rides; kiddie parade; waterslide; ice cream, hot dog and hot wing eating contests; tug-a-war 3 on 3; potato sack races; duck races; inflatables; Arlington Volunteer Fire Department dinner; live music by The Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield and The SilverMoon Band; and a fireworks show.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

Fort Atkinson Living History: 4th of July Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the holiday activities that would have taken place at this 1820s era outpost. Ongoing demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. A valid Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $4 per adult and $1 per child.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows Subdivision, Howard Street and Morningside Road, Fremont.

Sunday

Concerts

Summer Concert Sunday featuring the Nebraska Wind Symphony Community Band, 6-8 p.m., Granary Green, 7401 Main St., Ralston. Admission is free.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Monday

Concerts

Made in America Summer Concert Series featuring the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, 6 p.m., Granary Plaza, Ralston. Admission is free.

Events

Uncle Sam Jam, 4-10:30 p.m., Oak Lake Park, Sun Valley Boulevard and Charleston Street, Lincoln. The park and food vendors open at 4 p.m. Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The flag lowering ceremony will be at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Party in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. Activities will include pony rides, face painting, bounce houses, balloon artist, yard games, music, concessions, beer garden and a fireworks display. The event is sponsored by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game with post-game Independence Day fireworks, 7:05 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the Iowa Cubs.

22nd Annual Fremont Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Tuesday

Concerts

Made in America Summer Concert Series featuring the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Admission is free.

Events

Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, softball tournament, car show, coin dive, kiddie water fights, face painting, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, music and a fireworks display.

Wahoo’s 4th of July Celebration, Wahoo. There will be activities all day at Lake Wanahoo. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie bike parade will start at noon at the VFW Club. There will be special activities at the Wahoo Aquatic Center from noon to 5 p.m. Old-fashioned games will be played at 1 p.m. at Smith Park. The community fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.

West Point’s 4th of July Celebration, Neligh Park, West Point. The celebration is hosted by the West Point Chamber of Commerce. Activities will include a fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, Knights of Columbus beef and pork sandwiches dinner, kids inflatables, a variety of food vendors, and a fireworks display at dusk, or about 10 p.m.

Ralston’s 63rd Annual Independence Day Celebration, 1-10 p.m., Ralston. Activities will include a fun run/walk; children’s parade; 63rd Annual Independence Day parade; fire department water fights; after parade cool down party with music and food trucks; food eating competition; and fireworks display at Ralston Arena.

Independence Day Celebration with Omaha Symphony concert, 8:30 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. This concert will feature the Omaha Symphony, along with vocal ensemble Résonance, performing patriotic favorites. The evening will culminate with a fireworks presentation synchronized with live music. Admission is free.

Lane Goebel Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont.

Wednesday

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at 4 p.m. Aerie and Auxiliary meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

July 6

Concerts

Jazz on the Green featuring Larry McCray and The Redwoods (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Trace Adkins: Somewhere in America Tour, 8 p.m., Stircove at Harrah’s Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $49 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Car Movie Cruise Night featuring “Smokey & the Bandit,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Museum of American Speed.