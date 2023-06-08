Cedar Bluffs is gearing up for a three-day celebration.

The community in northeast Saunders County, located just 10 minutes from Fremont, will be hosting Cedar Days from Friday through Sunday.

Activities for all ages are planned throughout the weekend.

This year’s celebration will kick off with Family Movie Night on Friday following a 12U baseball game at the ball fields. After the conclusion of the game, the movie “Field of Dreams” will be shown in the green space between the ball fields and Cedar Bluffs Park.

There is no admission to view the outdoor movie. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

During the game and the movie, there will be food trucks and an ice cream truck on site.

Saturday will begin with an alumni golf tournament. It will be followed by an alumni dinner at the Cedar Bluffs American Legion Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday night’s street dance on Main Street which will feature The 4 On The Floor, a high-octane rock ‘n roll band which hails from Minnesota.

Gates to the street dance will open at 8 p.m. The cost is $10. There also will be a beer garden. In the event of rain, the dance will be moved indoors to Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

Sunday features a full day of activities in Cedar Bluffs.

The 3rd Annual Cedar Days Parade will start at 1 p.m. and travel throughout Cedar Bluffs, including down the town’s Main Street. Area businesses, organizations, classic car owners and more are all welcome to participate in the parade.

Entries are encouraged to advertise their business or cause. You may throw out candy and/or hand out any information you want people to know about your business or organization.

Line up of entries for the parade will begin at 12:15 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Registration is free.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three parade entries. The prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. For more information, contact Jeff Beckman at jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org.

Following the parade, there will be a Family Fun Day from 2-4 p.m. in the village park.

The popular giant slip-n-slide will be back this year. There also will be inflatable games, bounce houses and a teddy bear mobile where kids of all ages can build their own teddy bears.

A new feature of the Family Fun Day will be carnival games sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs PTO. Food trucks also will be on site.

Teams of grill masters are invited to participate in the BBQ Rib Throwdown at the American Legion parking lot. The smoke will start rolling at 8 a.m.

The Nebraska Pork Producers will be providing the ribs for the contest. The entry fee is $20 per team.

A panel of judges will determine the winner. The prizes are $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third, provided by Red Zone of Colon. The top entry also will be awarded a Blackstone griddle.

A cornhole tournament also will take place Sunday outside At The Well, previously known as The Den Saloon. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the bags will fly at 2 p.m.

The entry fee is $20 with a two-game guarantee. The first-place team will win $200. There also will be a raffle drawing and drink specials.