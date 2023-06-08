Friday

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

Opening of “Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. “Respect” is the acknowledgment of various influential female recording artists for their valuable contributions to the music industry. The production will continue through June 25. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Artists of all mediums will showcase their work at Aksarben Village. There also will be live entertainment, local food vendors and educational opportunities for all ages to enjoy. Admission is free.

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a community appreciation hot dog lunch, root beer floats, carnival, barbecue, and Gateway June Jam featuring SilverMoon Band.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a kids talent show, live music, and a Fantasy Drone Show.

Cedar Days Family Movie Night, dark (about 9 p.m.), Cedar Bluffs Park. “Field of Dreams” will be shown following the baseball game. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome to bring their chairs and blankets. Food trucks and an ice cream truck will be on site.

Saturday

Concerts

13th Annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park, Lincoln. An opening ceremony with Bill Chrastil (Elvis) will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The local band line-up also will include: Mojo Filter, noon to 1 p.m.; Dirty Boots, 1-2 p.m.; Bolzen Beer Band, 2-3 p.m.; Cole Younger and The Renegades, 3-4 p.m.; and 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust, 4-5 p.m. The closing ceremony with taps by Kevin Murray will be at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs and coolers. No alcohol or pets (other than service dogs) allowed. During the music festival, a veterans art show will feature veteran artists and their work. Artwork for all mediums will be for sale.

A Night 2 Remember Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tyrese, Trey Songz, 112, H-Town and J Holiday will join forces for the concert. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Our Own Kind of Music featuring the River City Mixed Chorus, 7:05 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Jake Owen, 8 p.m., Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. The day will begin with an alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. An alumni dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The cost is $20. A street dance featuring music by The 4 On The Floor will take place from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street. This is a 21 and over event. The cover charge is $10. The rain location for the street dance is Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, vendor booth fair, parade, Relevant Church Family Fun Festival, beer garden, and live music with Nathan Paul and Justin Shelton (6:30 p.m.) and Taxi Driver (8 p.m.).

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, breakfast items, craft and vendor fair, beer garden, carnival, parade, corporate water fight challenge and street dance featuring music by Red Delicious.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Artists of all mediums will showcase their work at Aksarben Village. There also will be live entertainment, local food vendors and educational opportunities for all ages to enjoy. Admission is free.

2nd Annual Show-N-Shine and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Morse Bluff. The show-n-shine is being presented by North Bend Shriners. Preregistration is $10. To preregister, call 605-201-1970. Registration at the show will be $15. The event coincides with the 3rd Annual BBQ to the Max on the street by the city park. A beer garden and music will start at noon. Pork sandwich meals ($10) will be served all day starting at noon. A cornhole tournament also will start at noon. The people’s choice competition will be from 1-2 p.m. Rib meals for $10 will be served starting at 5 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Max Hughes Scholarship Fund and the Nebraska/Maine Exchange Wrestling Dual in Nebraska this summer.

Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The festival will feature all things Harry Potter, including costume characters, children’s activities, circus performances and a unicorn meet-and-greet. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Adults 21 and over can enjoy a night at the zoo with live music by Mezcal Brothers, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer from local breweries. A general admission ticket for $35 includes after-hours access to the zoo, a live concert and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase). A meal ticket of $10 is valid for your choice of burgers, brats, nachos and pizza. Tickets can be purchased online at lincolnzoo.org.

Sunday

Concerts

Three Dog Night, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $34 to $74 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Respect,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. A BBQ Rib Throwdown will begin at 8 a.m. Ribs will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers. The team entry fee is $20. Prizes will be awarded. To register, call Jeremy at 402-672-8964. The 3rd Annual Cedar Days Parade will start at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Signup for the cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at At The Well (formerly The Den Saloon). Bags will fly at 2 p.m. The team entry is $20 (two games guarantee). There will be cash prizes, a raffle drawing and drink specials. A Family Fun Day will follow the parade from 2-4 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Park. There will be a slip-n-side, inflatables, ice cream truck, carnival games, food trucks and a teddy bear mobile. Everyone is welcome.

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast, 5th Annual Corpus Christi Procession and Potluck, and a carnival.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a car show, live music, and Lord of Life Family Fun Festival.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Artists of all mediums will showcase their work at Aksarben Village. There also will be live entertainment, local food vendors and educational opportunities for all ages to enjoy. Admission is free.

Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.

Rose Day and Show, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Gardeners from throughout the region will exhibit a variety of rose blooms grown in their home gardens. Guests also can explore the Robert H. Storz Family Rose Garden to see more than 200 cultivars of garden roses and visit with consulting rosarians to learn about roses and their care. Entrance to this event is included with paid garden admission.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 whistle stop, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through Fremont. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today. The locomotive will then be on display in Omaha for 11 days during the College World Series.

Monday

Concerts

Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $44.50 to $61.50 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Omaha Children’s Museum programs, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Tuesday

Concerts

Jackson Browne, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $59.50 to $99.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Counting Crows, 7:30 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha, 1100 Dodge St., Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Clemmons Park, 1600 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. The free storytime is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Tim and Lisa Trudell’s presentation about their book, “100 Things To Do In Nebraska Before You Die,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The Nebraska tourism event is being hosted by Keene Memorial Library with support of Friends of the Library. The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Elisa Cruz at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

Wednesday

Theater

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

June 15

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring Que Oso and Equipo Culiacan, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Theater

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of the Big Boy 4014 Home Run Express Tour Display, noon to 6 p.m., next to Charles Schwab Field, Omaha. The world’s largest steam locomotive will be on display at Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series. Admission is free.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Great American Comedy Festival’s Comedy Magic Show, 7 p.m., Johnny Carson Theatre, Norfolk. The family comedy magic show will feature three world-class magicians, Eric Buss, Mike Caveney and Tina Lenert. For tickets and more information, visit greatamericancomedyfestival.com.

Classics with a Cause featuring “A League of their Own,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by 89.7 The River. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Dan and Sarah’s ALZ Homestead.