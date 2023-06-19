Logan Samford will take the stage at this Thursday’s Concert in the Park.

The concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Several food trucks will be selling a variety of food and beverages.

Samford was raised in the small town of Nazareth, Texas. He performs a unique blend of rock and country sounds. His musical influences include Gary Allan, Nirvana, Ryan Adams, George Strait and more.