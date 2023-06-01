Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday

Concerts

Brahms & Mahler 5, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will end its season by welcoming composer Carlos Simon and violinist Stella Chen. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of Disney’s “Beauty and the Best,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production, which will continue through June 25, is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Bennington Daze, Bennington. The annual community celebration will continue through June 4. Events will include historical walking tours, a book sale, free community picnic, teen activities, kids activities and inflatables, live music, and a fireworks display.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

26th Annual Taste of Omaha, 5-11 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena and The Granary, just south of 72nd and Q streets, Ralston. The event will feature food from Omaha restaurants, cooking demonstrations, vendors and live music. A shuttle will take people between the two locations. Admission is free.

Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The cost is $12 per person which includes two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Meals include a choice of fish, fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Pollock is the type of fish served. Chicken strips also are available for those who don’t eat fish. Everyone is welcome.

Fireworks Friday featuring the Fremont Moo vs. Nebraska Prospects, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. Fireworks will follow the baseball game. Tickets can be purchased at fremontmoo.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Spring Country Fling, 6:30 p.m., The Admiral, 2234 S. 13th St., Omaha. The concert will feature Joe Nichols with Eric Burgett, The Wildwoods and Kali Indiana. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $36 and are available online at etix.com.

Brahms & Mahler 5, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will end its season by welcoming composer Carlos Simon and violinist Stella Chen. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Best,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Bennington Daze, Bennington. Events will include a pancake feed, classic car cruise in/open house, parade, parking lot party, SPAM judging, barbecue contest tasting, beer garden, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica and wreath ceremony, and street dance featuring Ecko.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

CMA Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. There will be hundreds of bikes on display, obstacle courses, live presentation, and a petting zoo for kids.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Reenactors will offer living history activities. They will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. They will fire a cannon at noon. The park also will be hosting a ribbon cutting and rededication of its visitor center at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker Steve Tomayo will talk about the Native American history at the fort at 1 p.m. A vehicle park permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

First Annual Holy Ghost Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S. 53th St., Omaha. Registration ($15) will be from 8-10 a.m. with the show to follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for spectators. There will be goodie bags, door prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Food will be available on site in the church basement.

26th Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena and The Granary, just south of 72nd and Q streets, Ralston. The event will feature food from Omaha restaurants, cooking demonstrations, vendors and live music. A shuttle will take people between the two locations. Admission is free.

19th Annual Spring Wine, Beer, Blues and Balloons Festival, 3-10:30 p.m., Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Weather permitting, a fleet of hot air balloons will launch. The event will take place rain or shine. Lawn chairs, umbrellas and coolers with food are all allowed. No outside alcohol is permitted. Tickets are $35 for adults ages 21 and over, $25 for ages 12-20, and free for kids 11 and under.

25th Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-10 p.m., Midland University campus, Fremont. Admission is free. Waverle Monroe, an anchor for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha and a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker during the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. The relay also will include a silent auction, games, shaved ice from Master’s Hand shop in Tekamah and food from Hy-Vee. The Arthrighteous Brothers will provide live music beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Malmo Volunteer Fire Department’s 10th Annual Alaskan Cod Fish Fry and Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed, 5-9 p.m., Malmo Fire Station, 112 Center Ave., Malmo. Cost of the all-you-can-eat dinner is $15 person. Ages 7 and under eat free. Beer will be sold for $3. Live music will be provided by Johnny Rod and Mark Hansen of The Gunnison Drive Band. All donations will be used towards fire equipment.

Sunday

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Best,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Robber’s Roost,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Bennington Daze, Bennington. Events will include a community worship service, food, kids safety activities, games, and a father/daughter dance.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Reenactors will offer living history activities. They will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. They will fire a cannon at noon. A vehicle park permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

26th Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena and The Granary, just south of 72nd and Q streets, Ralston. The event will feature food from Omaha restaurants, cooking demonstrations, vendors and live music. A shuttle will take people between the two locations. Admission is free.

Bloody Mary Fest, noon to 3 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Local bars and restaurants will be making their best drinks. There also will be live music. Tickets are $50.

75th Anniversary Celebration and Rededication of Memorial Park, 1:30-4 p.m., Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., Omaha. Everyone is welcome to enjoy live music and a skydiving show, a Native American drum performance and a flyover at this event celebrating Memorial Park’s 75th anniversary. The free programming includes a first responder display and an interactive military equipment display from Fort Riley. RSVP to the free event to save your spot.

Monday

Events

Wildlife Encounters shows, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight Outdoor Concert Series featuring The Churchill Boys, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Everyone is invited to spend a summer evening listening to live music in the garden. Guests can bring their own blanket or a lawn chair, and their own food and beverages. The café also will be open. Admission is $15 for nonmembers and free for members.

Theater

Opening of “Hairspray,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy will continue through June 11. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Fremont Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive, Fremont. The free storytime is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Wednesday

Theater

“Hairspray,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

June 8

Theater

“Hairspray,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring The Brits, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks. Fremont ChessFest also will be there with tables and chess boards.

Events

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Clueless,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand.