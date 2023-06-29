A long Fourth of July weekend is nearly here, and it includes a long list of patriotic-themed events.

From fireworks and food to parades and music, the upcoming days offer something for all ages looking to celebrate America’s birthday.

Up first on most people’s minds is when and where are all of the fireworks displays happening, so here’s a quick glance at the area displays designated as public shows:

Friday, June 30: Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont, following the Fremont Moo baseball game; Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., Omaha.

Saturday, July 1: Bell Creek Park, Arlington, 10 p.m.; Deerfield Meadows Subdivision, Fremont, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: Pine Creek, 161st and Potter streets, Bennington, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3: Christensen Field, Fremont, 10 p.m.; Oakland City Park, Oakland, 10 p.m.; Island in middle of Mallard Landing Lake, Valley, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: Hooper, 10 p.m.; Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area east side, Wahoo, 10 p.m.; Neligh Park, West Point, 10 p.m.; Lane Goebel display, Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont, 10 p.m.; Champions Run Omaha, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, 10 p.m.; Riverside Lakes, 228th and Dodge streets, Waterloo, 10 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of community Fourth of July celebrations:

Arlington Summer Sizzle

This year marks the 10th anniversary for Arlington Summer Sizzle.

While most of the activities will take place on Saturday, there also are a few new events planned on Friday night this year.

Arlington’s Got Talent – a variety show for the talented and not so talented – will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington City Auditorium. This will be a family friendly show where prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. The Nest Coffee & More will be announcing this year’s Little Miss and Little Mister winners at the beginning of the show.

Ducks for Saturday’s duck races will be available for purchase. Arlington Post Prom will have a food truck available at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Eagle streets. A street dance and beer garden will begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission will be $10 at the gate. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with the beginning of the barbecue contest at Bell Creek Park, the site of the majority of Saturday’s events. A barbecue contest tasting will start at 1 p.m.

Sporting events will include a slow pitch softball tournament, 5K run/walk, 3 on 3 basketball, cornhole tournament, tug-a-war and potato sack races.

There will be a petting zoo from 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides, a kiddle parade, giant waterslide and the 4-H Sizzle Grill will all begin at 11 a.m.

Ice cream, hot dog and hot wing eating contests – all new this year – are set for 3 p.m., as are potato sack races. Duck races – from bridge to bridge – will begin at 5 p.m. There will be inflatables at 5:30 p.m. as well as an Arlington Volunteer Fire Department Dinner in the Bell Creek shelter.

The Pokorny Brothers, featuring Taylor Wakefield, will begin performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by The SilverMoon Band at 8:30 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the sky at 10 p.m.

Party in the Park

Oakland’s annual Party in the Park will celebrate 100 years of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Oakland City Park.

There will be pony rides, face painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, yard games, music, a variety of concessions, and a beer garden.

A fireworks display will cap off the evening at 10 p.m.

Hooper’s Fourth of July Celebration

Hooper has a number of events planned for its annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

There will two mile and 10K fun runs at 8 a.m. Registration is from 6:45-7:45 a.m. at Hooper Park. A softball tournament will start at 9 a.m.

A car show will line Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. Registration for the car show is from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Logan View FFA coin dive will start at 1 p.m. at Hooper City Pool. Kiddie water fights will follow at 2 p.m. at the entrance to Hooper Park. There also will be face painting from 2-4 p.m. at the park. Proceeds will go to the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder softball team.

The parade down Main Street will be at 5 p.m. A pie and ice cream social hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hooper will immediately follow the parade at Hooper Auditorium. The FFA labor auction will start at 6:30 p.m. inside the auditorium.

Several food vendors will be in Hooper throughout the celebration. There also will be a beer garden in the main shelter at Hooper Park.

Music will begin at 7 p.m. until the fireworks display at 10 p.m., then continue until the end of the festival.

Fourth of July in Wahoo

Wahoo’s annual Fourth of July festivities will begin with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park.

A kiddie bike parade, sponsored by the Wahoo Eagles Club, will start at noon at the Wahoo VFW Club. There will be special activities from noon to 5 p.m. at the Wahoo Aquatic Center. Old-fashioned games, sponsored by the Wahoo Lions Club, can be played at 1 p.m. at Smith Park.

Lake Wanahoo will be having activities throughout the day, and also will be the location for the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The Lower Platte North NRD has waived the park permit requirement for the east side of Lake Wanahoo on July 4. West side visitors will need a valid Lake Wanahoo park permit to enter. If you need to purchase a Wanahoo permit, visit lpnnrd.org.

There will be many designated parking areas for the public on the east side of the lake. Staff will be on hand to help parking go as smooth as possible. No parking is allowed on the highways.

Prime seating will be available on the break water trail, disc golf course and on the east side rails. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Boats will be allowed on the water during the fireworks display. All nighttime boating regulations must be followed.

At the conclusion of the show, law enforcement will assist with the traffic flow. All traffic turning on U.S. Highway 77 from Nebraska Highway 109 and County Road 17 will have to turn west.

Independence Day in West Point

West Point will kick off its Fourth of July celebration with a fun run/walk at 7:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. A sand volleyball tournament will follow at 8 a.m.

The Knights of Columbus will be serving a barbecue from 4:30-8 p.m. Beef and pork sandwiches will be served along with chips, a cookie and water. Additional food vendors also will be on hand.

Inflatables also will be available at 4 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Tune in to 107.9 The Bull for synchronized music during the fireworks.

City of Omaha Celebrates America

The popular summer concert at Memorial Park returns for 2023, featuring Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and headliner Melissa Etheridge.

Produced by the City of Omaha and sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation, the City of Omaha Celebrates America will take place Friday, June 30, starting with the National Anthem at 6:30 p.m. Memorial Park is located at 6005 Underwood Ave.

Local acts and one of the region’s largest fireworks displays also will be part of the festivities. The fireworks display is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend may put their blanket in the park at 5 a.m. to save their spot and enjoy this Omaha tradition. Admission is free.