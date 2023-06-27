The Fremont Parks and Recreation’s Annual Citywide Pet Show will take place Wednesday, June 28, at the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Registration is from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will start at 1 p.m. sharp.

Kids are invited to bring their cat, dog or miscellaneous pet to be judged. All pets must be in a cage or on a leash. There is no cost to participate.

Ribbons are awarded for longest ears, best dressed, most spots, and many more fun categories. Trophies are awarded to grand champion in each division.