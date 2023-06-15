Father’s Day weekend is not short on activities.

Mead and Papillion are planning community festivals, the College World Series gets underway, and there are several car shows for classic car enthusiasts to enjoy.

Here’s a rundown of a few area events taking place this weeks for dads and the whole family:

Mead Days

Mead’s annual summer celebration features three days of activities.

Events get underway Friday night with live polka music from 6-8 p.m. and the opening of the food stand and beer garden. A pop garden with activities for fifth through ninth grade students will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the softball field.

An “epic hopscotch” event, which is free for all ages, will start at 6 p.m. No sign up is needed.

There also will be a beer pong tournament Friday night, followed by music by a DJ/karaoke and music bingo from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the football field. The rain date for the fireworks show is Saturday.

A 5K color run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Other sporting events on Saturday will include a 4 on 4 coed sand volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament and bags tournament.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. There is no entry fee and no sign up required. Entries will line up at the Mead High School parking lot. A state-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull will follow the parade at 1 p.m. Registration will be taken from 12:30-12:45 p.m.

Bingo with prizes will be played from 1-5 p.m. Also from 1-5 p.m., there will be numerous kids activities, including eight inflatable/bounce house attractions, a kiddie train ride, petting zoo and pony rides. Kids can participate in all of those activities by purchasing a $10 wristband.

Henna temporary tattoos, face painting and balloon animals will be offered from 1-5 p.m. There will be live music in the beer garden by Rum Runner from 1-3 p.m. and by Evans & Moore from 3-5 p.m. A virtual reality game truck – a free event for all ages – will be available from 1-4 p.m. A magic show will start at 5 pm.

An ice cream social is set for 5 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6 p.m. A street dance featuring music by Charm School Dropouts will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, the Mead Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mead Fire Hall.

A free show and shine car show will wrap up Mead Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Mead. Anyone who brings and shows their car will receive a free bottle of car cleaner. There also will be a silent auction.

Papillion Days

The Papillion Community Foundation will be presenting the 76th Annual Papillion Days Celebration with the theme “Summer Fun.”

A Market in the Park and carnival will be open from 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. A fireworks show will begin at dark at the city park.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday along Washington Street in Papillion. A Moving Vets Forward Car Show will take place from 4-9 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Wildlife Encounter shows will be presented at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the park shelter.

Sunday will include a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., a Wildlife Encounter show at 2 p.m., and a performance by the Papillion Area Concert Band at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

Lincoln Arts Festival

The Lincoln Arts Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Canopy Street and in The Railyard in Lincoln.

The festival will feature over 100 artists from around the country selling their works, numerous interactive arts activities for people of all ages, arts demonstrations, and a variety of performances.

Admission to the festival is free. A Culinary Court will provide many food options from throughout Lincoln.

Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit

The Second Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit – Poker Run and Putt-Putt Golf Tournament will take place Saturday in Fremont. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DAV building, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. Both events will start at the DAV.

The poker run will take participants to Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Colon and back to Fremont. The putt-putt golf holes will be in Fremont and Nickerson. The putt-putt courses close at 5 p.m. Cards and poker hands will need to be turned in by 6 p.m. at the final site at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

There will be food, drinks and multiple raffles and drawings. Proceeds will go to the Fremont Avenue of Flags, Veterans Park, Civil Air Patrol, and Sons of the American Legion.

Putt-Putt registration is $20. Poker run registration is $15 per hand. Combined registration for poker and putt-putt is $30. There will be prizes for the top three finishers in both events.

Classic Car Show

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland will host its annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

This annual fundraiser for the museum will include American-made cars highlighting nearly 90 years of engineering and innovation. The cars will be parked inside the museum next to its collection of aircraft and aerospace artifacts.

Car show admission is $17.50 for adults, $13.50 for senior citizens and active/retired/veteran military personnel with valid military ID, $9 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and younger.

CWS Fan Fest

Everyone – whether or not they have tickets to the College World Series in Omaha – can attend the free Men’s College World Series Fan Fest presented by Capital One.

The fan fest is located in Lot C and the northeast corner of Lot B near Charles Schwab Field. Fan Fest hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 16-21 and June 22 (if necessary), 3:30-6 p.m. June 24 and June 26, and noon to 2 p.m. June 25.

Fan Fest will include sport interactives, an opportunity to take your photo with the 2023 CWS trophy, go to bat in your own baseball card and places to relax and recharge. The U.S. Army will provide an immersive experience, Great Clips will be spraying the hair of fans to match their favorite school’s colors, and take your turn in the batting cages.