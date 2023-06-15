Friday

Concerts

Lincoln Calling Showcase, 6-10 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. The schedule will include Keo & Them, 6-7 p.m.; Universe Contest, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Pure Brown, 9-10 p.m.

The Flaming Lips, 8:30 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” The Flaming Lips will play the album in full. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7:30 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Mead Days, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Mead. Activities will include epic hopscotch, a beer garden, live polka music, food stands, queens sand volleyball tournament, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, DJ/karaoke and music bingo, and a fireworks show at the football field.

76th Annual Papillion Days, 5-11 p.m., downtown Papillion. There will be a market in the park and carnival from 5-11 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at dark in the city park.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Free movie night featuring “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG), 8:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The movie night is being hosted by Fremont First United Methodist Church. Popcorn and water will be provided while supplies last. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Saturday

Concerts

Lincoln Calling Showcase, 3-11 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. The schedule will include Queer Choir LNK, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Vera Devorah, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Das Dat, 6-7 p.m.; David Nance and Mowed Sound, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Masonjixx, 9-10 p.m.; Graciela, 10-11 p.m.

Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour, 8 p.m., Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Omaha Freedom Festival Concert, 8 p.m., Malcolm X Memorial Outside Plaza, 3448 Evans St., Omaha. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $50 to $100. To purchase tickets, visit omahafreedomfestival.com or call 531-772-0842.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Madagascar the Musical,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $100 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5k color run/walk, coffee truck, sporting events, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids activities, face painting, balloon animals, virtual reality game truck, live music, magic show, live auction, and street dance.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This annual fundraiser for the museum will include American-made cars highlighting nearly 90 years of engineering and innovation. The cars will be parked inside the museum next to its collection of aircraft and aerospace artifacts. Car show admission is $17.50 for adults, $13.50 for senior citizens and active/retired/veteran military personnel with valid military ID, $9 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Lincoln Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., along Canopy Street between O and R streets and in the Railyard in the Historic Haymarket District, Lincoln. More than 100 artists will be selling their works. There also will be numerous interactive arts activities for people of all ages, arts demonstrations, and performances on the stage in the Railyard and throughout the festival. A Culinary Court will provide many food options from throughout Lincoln. Admission to the festival is free.

76th Annual Papillion Days, downtown Papillion. The Papillion Days parade will travel along Washington Street beginning at 10 a.m. The market in the park and carnival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. in the city park. A Moving Vets Forward Car Show will take place from 4-9 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Wildlife Encounters Shows will be presented at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the park shelter.

Bob Tichota Fire Prevention Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road. All activities – including kids’ games, demonstrations and firetruck rides – along with food at the event are free. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

2nd Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit – Poker Run and Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, Fremont. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DAV building, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. Both events will start at the DAV. The poker run will take participants to Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Colon and back to Fremont. The putt-putt golf holes will be in Fremont and Nickerson. The putt-putt courses close at 5 p.m. Cards and poker hands will need to be turned in by 6 p.m. at the final site at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont. There will be food, drinks and multiple raffles and drawings. Proceeds will go to the Fremont Avenue of Flags, Veterans Park, Civil Air Patrol, and Sons of the American Legion.

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Omaha Freedom Festival, noon to 5 p.m. Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza, 3448 Evans St., Omaha. This is an historical and cultural celebration as well as an educational and entertainment event. There will be arts and crafts, carnival games, food catering, entertainment and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

Sunday

Concerts

En Vogue with special guest Meli’sa Morgan, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $53.50 to $133.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Respect,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Mead Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Mead Fire Hall.

76th Annual Papillion Days, Papillion. There will be a pancake feed from 8-11 a.m., market in the park and carnival from noon to 6 p.m., Wildlife Encounter Show at 2 p.m., and PAC Band performance at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

Mead Days Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mead. This is a free event. Anyone who brings and shows their car will receive a free bottle of car cleaner. There also will be a silent auction.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the day of freedom of African-Americans. The celebration is free of charge and will host local Black artists, Black business owners/vendors, and Black founded non-profits along with music, food and opportunities for family fun.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Car show admission is $17.50 for adults, $13.50 for senior citizens and active/retired/veteran military personnel with valid military ID, $9 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Canopy Street between O and R streets and in the Railyard in the Historic Haymarket District, Lincoln. Admission to the festival is free.

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight outdoor concert series featuring New Humans, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set-up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. Seating is limited. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free to garden members. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or canceled.

Jazz in June featuring The Metro Jazz Quintet, 7 p.m., Sheldon Art Museum Sculpture Garden, Lincoln. The free concert series will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market will offer food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. While it is a free event, concertgoers are asked to make a minimum donation of $10 per family to continue the series.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, 7:30 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. Tickets start at $89.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Summer Solstice Lecture with Darrel Morrison, 7-9 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. In this “Beauty of the Wild” lecture, Darrel Morrison will talk about the people and places that have influenced and/or inspired him in teaching and designing nature-based landscapes for more than half a century. Morrison will show examples of landscapes he has designed. Throughout, he will discuss how the principles in these landscapes can be “brought home” to the places people live and work. Tickets are $10 for garden members and $15 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online at lauritzengardens.org.

June 22

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring Logan Samford, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Intocable, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of “Happy Birthday, Lily! & Life of the Party,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts. Audiences will find out what happens when an estranged couple and one of their new partners all attend their child’s birthday party. This production, which will continue through June 25, contains some mature language and onstage nudity. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Opening of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through June 25. Tickets are $10 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Back to the Future,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by the Imaginarium SuperStore. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Youth Emergency Services of Omaha.