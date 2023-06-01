Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The calendar has turned to June which means it’s officially summer festival season.

Fremont, as well as many area towns, have festivals planned in the coming months. Other festivals that focus on food, music, hot air balloons and art also will entertain crowds throughout the summer.

Taste of Omaha, which is set for this weekend, is among those festivals.

The 26th Annual Taste of Omaha, touted as a festival of great foods and entertainment, returns this year in a new location.

This year’s three-day festival will be held at Liberty First Arena and The Granary, just south of 72nd and Q streets, in Ralston. A shuttle will be offered to take people between the two locations.

Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Many of Omaha’s top restaurants will be selling food at Taste of Omaha. There also will be cooking demonstrations, vendors, live music on two stages, as well as a dance stage with a variety of performers.

Liberty First Credit Union Arena, home to the Omaha Lancers and Omaha Beef, will host an outdoor stage area with food vendors, marketplace village displays and a KidZone Stage featuring rides and fun for kids.

The Granary will host another stage area featuring more food as well as bands and national entertainment. The area will showcase the World Dance Stage, ethnic music and restaurants.

In addition to Taste of Omaha, here are a few other area events on tap for this weekend:

Bennington Daze

Bennington, located less than 30 minutes from Fremont in Douglas County, will be hosting its annual celebration, Bennington Daze, from Friday through Sunday.

The festival features events for all ages, food, live music and fireworks.

Highlights of Friday’s schedule include historical walking tours, a free community picnic, teen and kids activities, live music by Cadillac Lemon and Evans and Moore, and a fireworks display originating from Johns-Bohn Park at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday will include a parade at 11 a.m., a classic car cruise in/open house, parking lot party, barbecue contest tasting, and a street dance featuring Ecko.

Bennington Daze concludes on Sunday with a community worship service, food, kids safety activities, games, and a father/daughter dance.

For a full schedule of events, visit benningtondaze.com.

Living History Weekend

Everyone is invited to celebrate Fort Atkinson State Historical Park’s revamped visitor center with a living history weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the park in Fort Calhoun.

The park will host a ribbon cutting and rededication of the center, which features entirely new museum displays, cultural interpretations and an updated theater space, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. At 1 p.m., guest speaker Steve Tomayo will talk about the Native American history at the fort.

Reenactors will offer living history activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. They will fire a cannon at noon both days.

A vehicle park entry permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Wine and Balloon Festival

The 19th Annual Spring Wine, Beer Blues and Balloons Festival will take place from 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St., in Springfield.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Weather permitting, a fleet of hot air balloons will launch. The event will take place rain or shine.

Lawn chairs, umbrellas and coolers with food are all allowed. No outside alcohol is permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 for adults ages 21 and older, $25 for ages 12-20, and free for kids 11 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at etix.com.

Fish Fry

The Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The cost is $12 per person which includes two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.

Meals include a choice of fish, fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Pollock is the type of fish served. Chicken strips also are available for those who don’t eat fish. Everyone is welcome.