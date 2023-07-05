When she’s judging an art show, Pamela Conyers-Hinson looks for artworks that draw her into those particular pieces.

Conyers-Hinson was at the Fremont Area Art Association on Monday, judging works by Omaha Area Artists, Inc., for this month’s show.

The public is invited to a free reception – and the chance to see the artwork – from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the building at 92 W. Sixth St. The show runs through July 28.

Conyers-Hinson is a sculptor, who works in bronze, marble, alabaster, clay, exotic woods and other media. She’s exhibited artwork in Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Virginia and Italy. She’s program manager for the Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows mentoring program, which is for high school students.

The FAAA new exhibit features 53 pieces by 26 artists, said Linda Bernette, art show chairman for the Omaha Artists, Inc. This latest show has acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings, pastels, photography, sculpture and mixed media works of art.

Bernette believes it’s good for people to view art.

“I think it’s an enjoyment to come in and look at artwork,” Bernette said. “It’s kind of like food for your soul.”

When judging a show, Conyers-Hinson explains her focus.

“I try to approach it as a patron, coming in to look at the exhibition,” she said. “I look at what draws me.”

She looks at what first catches her eye.

“I look at the pieces and I’ll zoom in close and look at everything and think about what I get from it and then I read the title and see if I can connect to what I see with the title,” Conyers-Hinson said.

She provides some examples.

A blue, white and yellow painting of a flower makes it appear as if the blossom is blowing in the wind.

“It implies movement,” she said.

And the work’s title is “Windblown.”

Conyers-Hinson sees another artwork which depicts a close-up view of part of an elephant’s face. The first thing that came to her mind was the softness she saw in the piece.

“When I move in closer, I see there’s texture in the skin, but it’s soft texture. It’s almost like there is tissue paper or something on there. I read the title and it says, ‘Tender,’” she said.

Another painting features a bright, red parrot. Moving closer to the piece, she sees black lines in a diamond shape that makes it seem as if the viewer is looking at the bird through a window.

She can picture herself looking out of a window and seeing the bird as if it’s in her own garden. She appreciates the vibrancy of the artwork, which the title, “Red Parrot,” reflects.

Paintings aren’t the only artworks that snag her attention.

She notices assemblage pieces – created when an artist takes dissimilar, often everyday objects, and assembles them into a work of art.

Conyers-Hinson said she looks for the stories behind these types of art and wonders why an artist selected certain objects for a particular artwork.

She believes people who attend art shows may be inspired to create their own artwork.

“This is an opportunity for those people who want to make art and think, ‘It’s too late for me. I can’t do it,’ and they come here and realize that it’s never too late,” Conyers-Hinson said.

Lindi Janulewicz, executive director of the FAAA, said she’s proud of how local group members are connected to other area clubs – which provide opportunities for organizations like Omaha Area Artists, Inc., to show artwork in the Fremont gallery.

The FAAA had its own “All Member Show” in June and Bernette said when she learned the downtown Fremont building was available in July, she snatched up the opportunity for their club members to show artwork here.

Janulewicz encourages everyone in the Fremont area, who’s interested in art – regardless of age or artistic ability – to embrace the opportunities that the FAAA offers, such as classes and a chance to see a variety of exhibits.

“The artists from OAI have assembled and shared a tremendous show with us this month, and the varied mediums used and styles of workmanship are really a treat,” Janulewicz said. “That’s my favorite thing about group exhibits—the wide variety of artwork on display!”

Gallery admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The Art Emporium, which features gifts for sale, is open as well. Area residents can learn even more about art via the FAAA’s Third Thursday Lunch and Learn set for 11:30 a.m. July 20 in the art association building.

More information is available at 92west.org or by calling 402-721-7779.