A mariachi band plays and dancers swirl in Gabriel Perez’s creation.

Flowers bloom in bold colors — pink, yellow, blue, orange and purple — in a mural that celebrates the life of a man who left a legacy of baking to his family.

Perez, a senior at Wayne State College, recently completed the colorful work of art on the exterior of the Artesan Bread store at 215 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

He began working on the mural — which wraps around the building — in mid-July and finished it by the end of that month.

The south side of the building features a scene of women dancers with flowing skirts and the mariachi band.

“That was meant to be more of a fun and lively side,” Perez said.

Flowers, along with a portrait of a baker, adorn the east side of the store, where people can buy fresh-baked bread and sweet treats.

Edna Suarez, whose husband Raul Moreno owns the business, said they wanted a mural that would reflect his hometown, Aguascalientes, Mexico, and the Mexican culture. A picture of a baker on the mural depicts Moreno’s late father, Eusevio, who left a legacy of baking for his 16 children.

Most of Suarez’s brothers-in-law are bakers.

“We wanted to keep the tradition going,” she said.

Suarez said they wanted a picture of Eusevio painted on the building to honor him. Also on the mural’s east side is a picture of an arch, which she said is the most-visited place in Aguascalientes.

Bright colors were chosen for the mural.

“You don’t see that as often around Nebraska, where these lively colors are added,” Perez said.

And while he’s used a brush to create other artwork, Perez uses spray paint to create the outdoor murals.

He liked painting the mural.

“I like being able to do what I enjoy doing and be able to show it to others — that this isn’t just and East or West Coast thing, but it can be brought into the Midwest,” Perez said.

Perez noted that the East and West coasts have more street artists and a wave of pop culture, something he appreciates.

“There’s something for everyone,” he said. “Everyone can relate to it in some way or form.”

Perez has enjoyed interacting with area residents, including shoppers, who made various comments about his work.

“Sometimes, people are shocked about me being allowed to spray paint,” he said, adding that others simply mentioned they like the mural.

Perez is from Pender where he graduated from high school in 2019. He’s double majoring in studio arts and graphic design and triple minoring in art history, social media and web and mobile app development at Wayne State.

He paints murals to help pay for college.

Perez began painting murals in 2019 and now has painted more than 20 murals in more than 10 towns. His first was inside the Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant in Fremont. For that mural, he used a paintbrush to create a cityscape and a man harvesting plants and a Nebraska logo.

He’s painted murals on multiple buildings in Pender. He’s painted murals in West Point, too.

In 2021, Perez painted an outdoor mural on the U.S. Post Office in Wisner that featured the town’s name, buildings significant to the community and farm equipment.

Perez wants to create more works of art.

“I hope to continue painting murals all around the Midwest and hopefully start up art festivals to run those to bring more art to the general public,” he said.

Suarez is pleased with the mural on the Artesan Bread store.

“I love how it came out,” she said. “He (Perez) is very talented. He’s great.”