Lainey Paquette sees definite advantages of the Fall Gallery Walk.

“The Gallery Walk is a chance to explore the downtown district and also discover local artists,” said Paquette, MainStreet executive director.

This marks the second year that MainStreet of Fremont will host a fall event that gives attendees an opportunity to visit local businesses, meet new and established artists and see their works.

The public is invited to the event set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in downtown Fremont. Almost 30 locations and more than 20 artists will participate. Each participating business will have a space for an artist to display or sell artwork, such as paintings, drawings and pottery. Four performing/entertainment artists will participate as well.

Paquette said Hands of the Heartland, an art shop at 320 N. Main St., is having an open house. So is Eby Fine Art at 105 E. Sixth St., Suite 102.

In addition, the gallery walk will have a dozen Happy Hour locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating businesses will have a $3 drink. For instance, Our Specialtea, a local tea room and boutique at 408 N. Main St., will have a $3 cup of tea. Wine Experience, 415 N. Main St., will have $3 glass of its house red or white wines. Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., will have 12-ounce lattes, excluding its fall menu, for $3 each.

Participants can stroll and explore, going from business to business at their own leisure.

Free maps listing the participating businesses and their locations are available at the MainStreet office at 152 E Sixth St. The participating businesses also have maps and a map can be downloaded from the MainStreet website at mainstreetfremont.com.

Paquette added that downtown Fremont also has several restaurants with a variety of food selections. A list of eating establishments can be found under the “Directory” listing on the MainStreet website.

MainStreet has been hosting gallery walks in the fall and spring. Many people attended the Fall Gallery Walk in 2022.

Fewer people – an estimated 200 – participated in the 2023 Spring Gallery walk, but weather and other events may have played a role in the lower attendance.

“It was colder. Prom night was the same night and it was the spring game for the Huskers,” Paquette said.

Such events won’t be causing attendance conflicts on Saturday and mild temperatures, with a high of 83 degrees, are forecast.

Paquette encourages area residents to attend.

“I hope people will come and hopefully discover something new – whether it’s a shop they’ve never been to or an artist,” Paquette said. “This is a great chance for the local artists to get their name out there and also for the businesses to gain more exposure.”

The gallery walks now take place in each fall and the spring. This is the second fall walk.

“I’m excited to see how this event grows as it continues to get exposure,” Paquette said.