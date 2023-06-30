Parents of middle school students are encouraged to sign up their children for the Fremont Opera House Middle School Drama/Music Camp.

The camp will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17-21 at the opera house.

Cost is $100 for the five days, participation in a show, two complimentary tickets and a T-shirt. The performances will be 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Friday July 21.

Students will have the opportunity to meet new friends and learn performance techniques while having a lot of fun

Go to fremontoperahouse.org to sign up by July 5.