Fremont Opera House will have its first luncheon of the season at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 541 N. Broad St.

Entertainment will be provided by Midland University’s New Orleans Style Jazz Band in honor of John Huss.

Huss was the jazz instructor at Midland for many years. The new jazz instructor, Gabriel Windham, will be introduced.

Lunch will be served. Lunches cost $15 each.

Reserve a seat online at fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332 by Monday, Sept. 4

The opera house also will take part in the Art Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Historic news articles and pictures will be on display in the lobby. Singers from the summer melodrama sing.

Tours of the upstairs original auditorium will be given on the hour.