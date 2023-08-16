Lindi Janulewicz knows the Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA) building is more than a gallery.

From an upcoming luncheon with a Nebraska Supreme Court Judge to library sponsored activities — like the Lego Club and Trivia Night — the FAAA building has become a meeting spot for various community events.

Area residents take art classes and attend Lunch and Learn events in the historic building at 92 W. Sixth St. Artists sell their works in the FAAA’s Art Emporium.

Amid all this, the building is the site for two different art exhibits each month. Guests can attend free artists’ receptions and month-long exhibits.

To help provide these and other opportunities, the FAAA will host its annual, fundraising gala on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the gallery. Attendance has almost doubled from last year’s gala with 124 people signed up, said Janulewicz, executive director.

“Art is Primary” is the theme of the ninth annual event, which will include games and live and silent auctions. Although this year’s event is sold out, Janulewicz hopes those who aren’t able to attend will consider financially supporting the 2023 event and plan on attending the 2024 gala.

“I invite them to support this year’s event by donating,” Janulewicz said. “It’s not too late to give a monetary gift.”

Donors can send a check to the gallery or make a donation online at 92west.org.

“If the mission speaks to their heart and they’d like to support this year, we would love nothing more than for them to get involved by supporting monetarily,” she said.

Money raised via the yearly gala is used to continue the art association’s mission of promoting visual art and education in the community.

For years, people of all ages have been able to see artwork by local, regional, national and even internationally known artists without having to leave Fremont and go to major cities to view these works of art.

Each fundraising gala is based on an artist and one of his or her works. This year, the theme is based on “Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow” by the late Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, considered one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

Decorations reflect that artwork in red, yellow and blue hues. Gala attendees are encouraged to dress casually and wear their favorite color.

“And then we have a prize for the best costume,” Janulewicz said.

Games will be part of the evening.

“We have games that our guest-attendees have come to love, enjoy and expect to have each year,” Janulewicz said.

Games include a Tipsy Toss, a ring toss around bottles of wine; bingo; and Heads or Tails. Everyone who has paid to play Heads or Tails stands and either puts their hand on their head or their backside.

A master of ceremonies flips a coin. Those who picked “heads” must sit down if the coin toss ended in “tails” and vice versa.

“We keep going until there’s one person standing and we have a prize for that winner,” Janulewicz said. “It’s fun.”

Games are played before the live auction.

“It’s really a nice way to start the evening and to get ready to begin the live auction portion of the evening,” Janulewicz said.

Event chairmen are Dale Olson and Ken McElhose.

“We’re so thankful for their leadership in planning, hosting and fundraising for the event,” Janulewicz said. “We’re thankful to every donor and every sponsor who makes this event such a success.”

Janulewicz is pleased about the sold-out status of the 2023 gala, which she believes occurred due to how much attendees enjoyed the 2022 event.

“It was a great event last year,” Janulewicz said. “It was fun. People enjoyed themselves. It was a really positive guest experience and we think people left here and they talked about it.”

She believes others heard about it and were encouraged to attend for themselves.

Janulewicz appreciates all those who’ve assisted with the gala.

“It takes a village to put on an event of this size and caliber and we’re very grateful to everyone who has stepped up to help,” Janulewicz said.

Janulewicz mentioned that her favorite part of the gala is whenever a winning bidder for a live auction item is celebrated.

“We come to their table,” she said. “We pop a confetti cannon. Everyone at the table gets a round of champagne. … It’s a special moment for the donor who is sharing this cool item and experience and it’s a special moment for the gallery … It’s a win all around.”