The Cedar Bluffs Sons of American Legion Post 158 will be hosting a chicken wing feed on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the American Legion Hall in Cedar Bluffs.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to eat wings and watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game on the big screen at 11 a.m.

The wings will be six for $5, 12 for $10, or 18 for $15.

Donations for the Legion’s remodeling project are appreciated.