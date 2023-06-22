Fireworks and water fights.

Crafts and critters.

And plenty of food and music.

All will be part of the 100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days event.

This weekend, the public is invited to join in the festivities from June 23-25 in North Bend, which is about 16 miles west of Fremont. Almost all activities will take place in the North Bend City Park.

A variety of new events are planned. They include a Hot Wheels toy car show set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Maple streets – near the regular car show, which has taken place during the celebration for many years.

“It will give people a chance to look at all kinds of Hot Wheels cars and maybe buy one they find that they really like,” said Nathan Arneal, president of the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.

Critter Close-Ups, also a new event, will feature exotic animals, some of which children can pet. This event starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The North Bend Central Girls Basketball team, which won its fourth State Championship in a row in Class C-1, is having a raffle for an autographed basketball. Raffle proceeds will be donated to an area family whose house and farm was struck by a May 12 tornado. Tickets will be for sale throughout Old Settlers’ activities and a winner will be drawn at 4:30 p.m., right before the Critter Close-Ups event.

New breakfast events have been added to this year’s schedule.

BJ’s Catering-on-the-Go will have a breakfast food truck available from 8-10 a.m., Saturday at the north end of the park near the start and finish of the Old Settlers 5k-run and 1-mile run/walk.

A breakfast cocktail hour is planned from 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the beer garden on the tennis courts on the north end of the park during and after the road run.

Those, who like artistic creations, can attend the Old Settlers Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Music lovers may be able to stay a little drier if it rains this year.

Arneal said the chamber bought a large tent, which will be set up in the beer garden where bands perform.

In previous years, event coordinators were concerned about the concerts being rained out.

“Now, hopefully, we’ll be able to go on rain or shine with those bands,” Arneal said.

Angie Kriz Polka will launch the weekend of music at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the beer garden. A barbecue is planned from 5:30-9:30 that evening in the city park tennis courts.

The Fishheads will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden.

Arneal describes the Fishheads as one of the more popular regional bands. The band plays rock and pop tunes.

“They call themselves, ‘The Official Party Band of the Summer,’” Arneal said.

The fireworks show – which always draws a crowd to the park – will begin at dusk on Saturday.

Many kid-centered activities are scheduled during the celebratory event.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull will start at 2 p.m. Saturday in the park, with registration beginning at 1 p.m.

Children’s games – for ages 2 through 12 – will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the Kiddie Parade starting at 4:30 p.m.

The D.C. Lynch Carnival will be open starting at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Like other area celebrations, Old Settlers will have water fights. Those are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Arneal said Old Settlers also has activities for adults who enjoy competition. Activities on Saturday include: the Alumni Golf Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Kickball Tournament, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m.

A Pitch Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Senior Center, 10th and Locust streets.

“If you want to be competitive, there’s plenty of options and contests and tournaments,” Arneal said.

Those who wish to register for the events can find information at northbendne.com.

Arneal encourages the public to attend Old Settlers Days.

“I think there’s something for everybody of all ages and all interests,” Arneal said.

Those who participate can be part of a decades-long tradition designed to bring people together for fun, fellowship, fireworks and food.