Divas 3 will be coming to Fremont to kick off the 2023-24 season of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

The all-female act will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

“Divas 3 is an amazing group with powerhouse voices who will sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history,” promotion material states. “This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and many more.”

Individual members of Divas 3 have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Since its inception in 2013, the group has gone on to perform at performing arts centers across the United States and internationally as a headline entertainment act aboard luxury cruise ships.

The group’s unique three-part arrangements are blended with vocals honoring the iconic hits of the era of the great divas.

One of the three performers at the Fremont show will be Kirbi Long, a Millard North High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. While at Millard North, Long was a student of Dan Hays, who is now director of theatre activities at Midland University.

Long is one of the original performers with Divas 3 and also has entertained on cruise ships, with USO, New York City, Las Vegas, as well as others.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members who have purchased season tickets may pick up their tickets the evening of the show. Season tickets for the season’s seven performances also may be purchased on Sunday evening for $60. Tickets for individual performances are $20 each.

Lon Bohling, president of FMES, said the season’s outstanding offerings at a nominal cost are made possible by sponsorships of individuals and local businesses.

Here is a sample of other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Junkin’ Market Days

The Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington will be the site of the Junkin’ Market Days of Omaha Fall Event.

This two-day market features repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds. There also will be food trucks, live music and adult beverages.

The show hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5 (cash only).

Husker Watch Party

The Nebraska vs. Colorado football game will be the focus on Saturday’s Fremont Family YMCA fundraiser.

The Husker Watch Party, for ages 21 and over, will take place at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp, 3402 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch will be signing autographs and doing a meet and greet before the party from 10-11 a.m.

The Nebraska vs. Colorado game will be shown on three TVs, including an inflatable outdoor screen. There also will be a wing-eating contest, beer pong, food trucks, adult drinks, sand volleyball, cornhole, fowling, and raffle drawings each quarter.

Tickets are $30 for individuals or $50 for couples.

Wildcat Car Show

The SkillsUSA chapter at Cedar Bluffs High School will be sponsoring the Wildcat Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

All types of vehicles are welcome.

The early bird entry fee is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. Admission is free for spectators.

To register for the car show, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats.org or call CBHS at 402-628-2080. Proceeds from the show will go to the CBHS chapter of SkillsUSA.