Friday

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Happy Birthday, Lily! & Life of the Party,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts. This production contains some mature language and onstage nudity. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Dinosaur Dominion Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to step back into a prehistoric world ruled by jaw and horn and learn what Nebraska looked like during the Jurassic period in a new exhibit. There will be themed activities throughout the event. Museum admission is $15 for nonmember adults and children, $14 for seniors, and free for members and children under 24 months.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., North Bend. Events will include live music in the beer garden by Angie Kriz Polka and A Little Harder, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, D.C. Lynch carnival, and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Free Family Movie Night at the Y featuring “The Sandlot,” 6-8 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA Turf Room, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. The event is being sponsored by First Interstate Bank.

Live music by Die Hards, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Fireworks Friday, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. A fireworks display will follow the game. Tickets may be purchased at fremontmoo.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Global Sounds Music Festival, noon to 10 p.m., Upland Park, South Omaha. This is a day-long music and arts celebration of the global village of South Omaha cultures. All concerts are free (no ticket required). Attendees can bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks. Local food vendors will be available. A jam session and fireworks show will end the evening with a bang.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Pirates of the Platts,” 5 p.m., and “Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

“Happy Birthday, Lily! & Life of the Party,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts. This production contains some mature language and onstage nudity. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“#IMOMSOHARD,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $36 to $66 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Respect,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. A majority of the events are held at North Bend City Park. Events will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast food truck and cocktail hour, VFW open house, craft fair, alumni golf tournament, kickball tournament, beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, D.C. Lynch Carnival, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, live music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, town team baseball, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, a fireworks display and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Dinosaur Dominion Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $15 for nonmember adults and children, $14 for seniors, and free for members and children under 24 months.

Scribner’s Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., starting at Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. The price of $25 includes one hand, a t-shirt and a pork or beef sandwich. This event will benefit the Scribner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and American Legion Post 121. The blackjack run stops will be in Herman, Decatur, Bancroft, Wisner and Dodge before returning to Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles and a split-the-pot. For more information, call 402-664-2778.

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Winslow Fire & Rescue Department Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 12:30 p.m., 209 N. Main St., Winslow. The entry fee is $40 per doubles team (bring your own partner). Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and bags fly at 12:30 p.m. There will be a four-game round robin then a double elimination bracket. $500 has been added to the pot by Thernes Trucking LLC. There will be an outside beer garden and food (no outside drinks).

Fremont Airboat Club’s Annual Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., 3159 Big Island Rd., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments. The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.

“The Sandlot” – 30th Anniversary with the Cast, 7-10 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The cast from “The Sandlot” is coming to Omaha and everyone is invited to join the cast and watch the 30th-anniversary film. After the movie, the cast will participate in a question-and-answer panel to share their insights and behind-the-scenes stories. Tickets range from $19 to $64 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Salute to Service, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. Veteran, active or reserve military members will be honored. Free admission will be granted to all service members with a valid military ID.

Sunday

Concerts

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49.75 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 (balcony) to $32 (main floor). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores.

“Happy Birthday, Lily! & Life of the Party,” 2 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts. This production contains some mature language and onstage nudity. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Respect,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Two Gun Junction,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Events will include a waffle feed with The Waffle Man, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, parade, D.C. Lynch Carnival, bingo, beer garden, Pride of the Platte photography display, BSA Invention Trailer, fire department water fights, free watermelon feed, Critter Close-Ups, Legion baseball, and live music by Duff and the Descendents in the beer garden.

Dinosaur Dominion Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $15 for nonmember adults and children, $14 for seniors, and free for members and children under 24 months.

Big Boy 4014 on display, noon to 6 p.m., Union Pacific’s Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series, Omaha. The public is invited to get an up-close view of the world’s largest steam locomotive. Admission is free.

Sundae Funday, 6:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. Attendees can receive a general admission ticket and a Moo Meal for $11. A Moo Meal includes a hot dog or hamburgers, popcorn or chips, and a drink. Ice cream sundaes will be served in the concession stand. Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Monday

Events

Big Trucks, 10 a.m. Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Jazz in June featuring Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience, 7 p.m., Sheldon Art Museum Sculpture Garden, Lincoln. The free concert series will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market will offer food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. While it is a free event, concertgoers are asked to make a minimum donation of $10 per family to continue the series.

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Barnard Park, Clarkson Street and Military Avenue, Fremont. The storytime is being sponsored by Keep Fremont Beautiful.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. American Legion Post 348 will be having a meal and meeting at 6 p.m.

National Dance Society Conference Opening Ceremony with UmoNhoN Tribe and Whitetail Boyz, 7-8 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. The opening ceremony will honor the original dance of our area with performances from the UmoNhoN tribe and Whitetail Boyz. Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs. Admission is free.

June 29

Concerts

Concert in the Park featuring Whiskey River, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Events

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 whistle stop, 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through Fremont. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Movie Night featuring “Jaws,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Kingpin,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by the Kiel’s Barber Shop. Donations of new school supplies, backpacks or monetary donations will be collected for school children in need.