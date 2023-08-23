Dogs — and dog lovers — will have their day this weekend.

That’s when FurEver Home Inc., is hosting its annual “Bark in the Park.”

The public is invited to bring the whole family—along with their four-legged friends—to the fifth annual event. Activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in Clemmons Park, 19th Street and Luther Road.

“It’s a ‘thank you’ to the community for their support and help throughout the year,” said Bekki Navarrette, event coordinator.

The event will include raffles, games and concessions. A sloppy joe, chips, cookie and water meal will be sold for $8.

Tickets are being sold for a Split the Pot raffle. Tickets may be picked up between 2-5 p.m. through Friday at the FurEver Home location at 925 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

A variety of vendor booths will be onsite.

An Aspire group will sell spices at the event. Other vendors include: Bark and Go Bakery and DJ’s Pet Care. The Kartwheel for Kids will be at the event. It offers a variety of kids activities.

A trainer from Nickerson, Dog Training for the Good Life, will come as well as will a service that picks up dog waste from customers’ yards.

Fremont Key Club will help with a dunk tank.

The event offers a time for pet enthusiasts to make connections and memories.

“It will be a fun time in the park,” Navarrette said. “It’s a good time to meet the community. We will also have adoptable dogs out there as well. So if someone wants to do a meet-and-greet with a particular dog we can bring him out there to the park or they can just see all the dogs we have available.”

Navarrette believes attendees will benefit from the event.

“They can talk to different people in the community if they problems with their dog – like a behavioral problem – they can talk to a trainer there,” Navarrette said.

Attendees can learn more about resources individuals with pets.

“I think the best part for us (FurEver Home) is meeting the community members who’ve helped support us all year long,” Navarrette said.

FurEver Home, Inc., is an animal rescue with a team of volunteers, who work to improve the lives of pets and owners through adoptions, fostering, owner support, training and education, its website states.

The team works to help divert animals from unstable situations and place them in “forever homes.”

It also works with the community to educate pet owners on how to best care for their animals. Education includes the importance of vaccinations, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and training that promotes lasting good behavior, the website states.

The local nonprofit has a Sit and Stay program that offers temporary help to pet owners during a hospital or rehabilitation stay or incarceration. It also can help provide extra training for pets and connection to financial resource options such as grants or emergency food supplies.

More information can be found at: fetchingfureverhomes.org or email at: fetchingforeverhomes@gmail.com or 402-979-8800 (voicemail only).