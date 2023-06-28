For years, Fremont area residents have watched huge blossoms of fireworks paint inky black skies with colorful hues.

This year marks the 22nd annual fireworks display at Christensen Field and the surrounding area.

The free show, which lasts about 20 minutes, will start at 10 p.m. Monday, July 3. KHUB radio will begin playing music at that time.

Ron Vlach, who coordinates the event, said an estimated 20,000 people watch the show, which can be seen from quite a distance.

“We shoot off a lot of big stuff. You can see the show from the north and the south bluffs – all around Fremont,” Vlach said.

People from Omaha and Lincoln even drive to Fremont to see the family friendly show, he added.

Much work goes into preparing for the show.

It takes about 10 people, working over a two-day period, to set it up. This year, they’ll start on Sunday morning and work throughout the day until dark on Monday.

Workers wire the shells and set up tubes and test them to make sure they work properly, Vlach said.

Spectators are encouraged to keep watching the skies through the finale.

“At the end of the show should be something we’ve never seen before,” Vlach said.

Vlach believes the finale is the best part of the event.

“All the expensive, big shells go off in the last three to four minutes,” Vlach said.

He notes the show’s unique aspect.

“Nobody else can do what we do in our show,” he said.

That’s because Vlach and his team are able to shoot fireworks alongside about 5,000 feet of the local airport runway. The entire airport runway is more than 6,300 feet long.

Vlach notes that much work is involved, but said it’s worth it.

“At 10:30 when the show is over and the next day, we get lots of comments,” he said.

Vlach spends months before the show, raising funds to try and make it better every year.

He appreciates sponsors who’ve donated to the event.

“If it wasn’t for the sponsors, we couldn’t do this show,” Vlach said.

The local man, who served two tours of duty in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, has long said the show has a special meaning for him.

“Fourth of July is the celebration of America,” Vlach said. “It’s not a Veterans Day, but it’s a veteran’s holiday. If it wasn’t for the veterans who served, we wouldn’t enjoy things like this.”