Friday

Concerts

Outlandia Music Festival, 4 p.m., Falconwood Park, Bellevue. Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday’s music lineup will include Minne Lussa (4 p.m.), The Envy Corps (5 p.m.), The Good Life (6:15 p.m.), Gregory Alan Isakov (7:45 p.m.) and Lord Huron (9:30 p.m.). Festival passes are available online at outlandiafestival.com.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Ziggy Marley, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $57 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Whiskey Myers, 8 p.m., Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Robber’s Roost,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, poultry show, magic by Jay Mattioli, Wildlife Encounters performances, virtual reality game truck, pony rides, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports archery match, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association, and 4-H style revue.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park. A concert featuring Omaha band Red Delicious will take place from 7-10 p.m. The band plays classic rock, country and modern hits.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Nelson Produce Farm Pizza & Pie Night, 4-9 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. The evening will feature homemade oven-fried pizza made with local ingredients, and live music by local artists. There also will be home-baked pies topped with tractor-churned ice cream. Guests can watch the farm’s 1931 John Deere General P tractor as it churns the ice cream right in front of them. Admission is $20. Kids 3 and under will be admitted free.

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include a beer garden, burger bash, live music by Randy Vavra, stein holding, live music by Route SixSix, and auction of VIP area for 2024.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities on Spruce Street will include a DC West alumni basketball tournament, beer garden, food trucks, Backyard BBQ People’s Choice, and live music by Traynr Band.

Fallbrook Summer Festival, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Fallbrook Town Center, 643 Fallbrook Blvd., Lincoln. This family friendly festival will feature a vendor market, food and beverages, yard games and live music. AM/FM, a local 80’s cover band, will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the park. A $5 cover will be charged beginning at 7 p.m. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Outlandia Music Festival, 1 p.m., Falconwood Park, Bellevue. Gates open at noon. Saturday’s music lineup will include Criteria (1 p.m.), Horsegirl (2 p.m.), Cat Power (3:30 p.m.), The Faint (5 p.m.), Manchester Orchestra (6:30 p.m.), Jimmy Eat World (8 p.m.), and Modest Mouse (9:30 p.m.). Festival passes are available online at outlandiafestival.com.

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Personics, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to music, there will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and kids can play on the playground equipment. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Two Gun Junction,” 5 p.m., and “Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include an adult and youth fishing tournament at Czechland Lake, 11th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, live music by Addie Hejl Band, bloody mary bar, Czech Heritage Celebration, live music by Prague Czech Brass Band, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, face painting, Bohemian water fight, barnyard pedal pull, Czech dancers performance, ice cream social, parade, live music by Barry Boyce, Bohemian Mule, cornhole tournament, Mass at St. John’s Church, Saturday night supper by Saunders County Livestock Association, and live music by Side Hussle.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities at the city park and on Spruce Street will include a DC West alumni basketball tournament, St. Mark’s pancake breakfast (Veterans Club), parade, Victory Masonic Lodge 310 lunch, Wildlife Encounters presentations, ice cream social and museum presentation, bounce houses and kids activities, pony rides and petting zoo, beer garden, cornhole tournament, free swimming, food trucks, teen pool party, live music by Trent Brown, and a fireworks display.

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, beef show, 4-H shooting sports BB and air riffle match, baseball tournament, carnival, Tough Truck competition, magic of Jay Mattioli, mutton bustin’ (register at 1:30 p.m.), Wildlife Encounters presentations, virtual reality game truck, West Point Dance Company performance, pony rides, bull riding, teen dance, and concert featuring Thomas Mac and Warrant.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. A watermelon buffet will highlight all the varieties of watermelon raised by Nelson Produce Farm, including the farm’s favorite Black Diamond and Sunburst, a yellow meat watermelon. Unique toppings will be offered. There also will be a seed-spitting contest and rides on the watermelon bus. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

All Mopar Show and Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gene Steffy Auto Group, 2545 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Everyone is invited to see a variety of old and new Mopar vehicles. There also will be food, drinks and prizes. Admission is free.

Terence Crawford Victory Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, downtown Omaha. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets with the party continuing afterwards at Gene Leahy Mall. Ranked as the world’s best active boxer with a 40-0 record and 31 Kos, Crawford recently captured the undisputed welterweight championship.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park and free face painting will be offered for kids. There will be a dunk tank for charity featuring community individuals. Down Memory Lane will perform from 5-9 p.m. This group plays classic hits and a little country music.

Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. To view a schedule of events, visit superfair.org.

Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Brews at the Zoo, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Adults 21 and over are invited to a night of live music by AM/FM, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer and cider from local breweries. General admission tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the zoo for the evening, live concert, and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase). Meal tickets are $10 and are good for your choice of burgers, brats, nachos and pizza. To purchase tickets, visit lincolnzoo.org.

Bud Crawford: A Celebration of Greatness, 8 p.m., Steelhouse Omaha. Ages 21 and over are invited to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence Bud Crawford. This upscale championship atmosphere will feature a live DJ. General admission tickets are $32. VIP tickets are $165. VIP tickets include access to Steelhouse Club, complimentary food and drinks, and up close and personal with the champ. Limited space is available. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketomaha.com.

Sunday

Concerts

The World Tour: Def Leppard and Motley Crue with special guest Alice Cooper, 5:45 p.m., Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Robber’s Roost,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Activities will include breakfast at Prague Fire Hall, Mass at St. John’s Church, beer garden, American Legion 254 Auxiliary lunch and root beer floats, 12th annual car show, beer garden, bingo, bake sale/nacho bar, bounces houses, wine and beer tasting festival, live music by Jessica & Co., and live music by Angie Kriz & the Polka Toons.

Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the open class horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, Wildlife Encounters presentations, carnival, demo derby, open class beef show, polka dance, magic of Jay Mattioli, baseball tournament finals, turtle races, watermelon feed, virtual reality game truck, family farm awards, and parade.

Watermelon Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont DQ Days, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masonic Park, east of 23rd and Broad streets, Fremont. Inflatables will be set up in the park. There will be a drunk tank for charity featuring community individuals. Face painting will be offered from 1-5 p.m. Solo artist Patrick Conrad from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who sings a variety of music, will perform from 2-6 p.m.

Valley Days, Valley. Activities on Spruce Street will include a car show, craft and vendor show, concessions by Boy Scout Troop 344, pedal tractor pull, EVAPA antique tractor drive, museum open, live music by Woody at Spruce Street Tavern, and a doggy dip at the city pool.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Keene Memorial Library trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. This trivia event is geared towards adults. The topic is 2000s trivia. Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top scoring teams/individuals. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tempo of Twilight outdoor concert series featuring The Brits, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Set-up of chairs and blankets may begin at 4 p.m. Seating is limited. The café will offer dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to this event. Concerts are included with paid garden admission and are free to garden members. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or canceled.

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $279.50 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Two Gun Junction,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Pirates of the Platte,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Aug. 17

Concerts

Jazz on the Green featuring United States Air Force Heartland of America Band and Raptor and Bobby Watson (opener), 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. There will be food and treats available from area vendors, or bring your own picnic dinner and drinks (beer and wine allowed, but no liquor). The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with the preshow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The main show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select zoo exhibits after-hours, and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks. Exhibit areas include Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only), Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night and African Grasslands. Stingray Beach also will be available as an add-on experience. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee, admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Grease,” dusk (about 8:20 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Kiel’s Barber Shop. Donations and new school supplies will be collected for local kids in need.