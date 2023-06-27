For a few minutes, Jagger Smeal could imagine he was driving a huge John Deere 800R sprayer.

The 2-year-old Fremont boy was one of an estimated 300 children and adults at the Big Trucks Event on Monday morning at Christensen Field in Fremont.

Parents, grandparents and children meandered along a couple rows of vehicles that were part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program events.

Under blue, sunny skies and amid 80-degree temperatures, kids could see various vehicles including farm machinery, police and sheriff’s department cruisers, a firetruck and a garbage truck.

“Kids love any type of truck,” said Justine Ridder, children’s librarian. “I always hear parents talk about how the kids love watching their trash get picked up or the firetrucks drive by so this is a great way to get all those great community vehicles together and kids are able to explore them and talk to the drivers and ask questions in a safe environment.”

McKenzie Smeal of Fremont watched as her son, Jagger, held the steering wheel of the gigantic, green sprayer.

“It’s really neat exposure for him to see things that we normally wouldn’t see,” Smeal said.

Lindsey Walling of Fremont brought her 4-year-old daughter, Sarai, to the event. They stopped to check out a Fremont Police cruiser.

“She likes to see all the different kinds of trucks and I wanted her not to be afraid of cops,” Walling said.

Sarai met Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department, who handed her a sticker.

Watts talked with parents and kids.

“I’m here today for the Big Trucks Event to give the kids and the public an opportunity to look at a police cruiser,” Watts told the Tribune. “Sometimes during our day at work, they might see a cruiser drive by, but they don’t ever get a chance to really look at one.”

Watts also said he was onsite if anyone had questions about the cruiser or police work in general that he could answer.

“It’s a good opportunity to get out and do a meet-and-greet with everybody,” Watts said.

Watts was met with a positive reception.

“The response has been very good,” he said. “The kids seem really excited to see a police car and to learn a little bit more about it. Sometimes, they might be a little intimidated by the police driving by and this gives them an opportunity to see our cars.”

Watts added that just like the police office, the cruiser is where he works and children have nothing to fear—something they can learn at events like the library-hosted one.

The event also gives kids a chance to visit with an officer.

“It’s an opportunity for them to talk to me and realize I’m just a regular guy doing an irregular job, but I’m here to help and protect,” Watts said.

Walling told what her daughter learned at the event.

“She met a nice cop and she realizes that she can trust them and that she needs to listen to them when they say something,” Walling said.

In July, the library will continue with an ongoing summertime program, called “Out and About Storytime.” For this activity, children can meet with library staff at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at different locations in the city.

The next Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Barnard Park, Clarkson Street and Military Avenue, sponsored by Keep Fremont Beautiful. Following Storytime, attendees will work together to help make the park beautiful by picking up trash.

No Storytime will take place on July Fourth. Other scheduled dates are: July 11, RVR Bank, 1005 E. 23rd St.; July 18, Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave.; and July 25, 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St.

More information about library events can be found on the Keene Memorial Library Facebook page.