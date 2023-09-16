Volunteer fire departments will benefit from an offering taken during a Polka Sunday worship service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Hooper.

The public is invited to “God’s Work. Our Hands Polka Sunday” hosted by St. Paul and Elim Lutheran churches. It begins with the Polka Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s church, 1843 County Road E, Hooper. A lunch and fellowship time will follow.

This marks the 10th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America-sponsored day of service, which the congregations have hosted each September except during the COVID years.

Lonnie Piitz and members of the Leo Lonnie Polka Band of Brainard will lead music for the worship service. Last year, children of the congregation added kazoo music to the service.

“Children are invited and encouraged to attend. Each one will receive something special,” said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of both congregations.

A special offering will be directed to area volunteer fire and rescue departments in Scribner, Hooper, Winslow and Uehling for their faithful service to the communities and for keeping them safe, Johnson said.

“We are grateful for their expertise and willingness to help all of the communities in emergencies,” Johnson noted.

Those who attend the service will be able to sign up for free for a handcrafted quilt made by women of St. Paul’s. The winner’s name will be drawn at the end of the worship service from those in attendance.

After the worship service, the public is invited to stay for lunch in the church basement. Barbecue pork sandwiches, side dishes and dessert will be served. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Johnson encourages attendance.

“It’s a wonderful way to participate in a polka worship service, lunch and fellowship,” Johnson said. “We hope people come from the area and beyond for this special day.”