Root beer and watermelon together don’t sound like a great combination, but separately they are the focus of two area celebrations this weekend.

The Durham Museum in Omaha will be celebrating National Root Beer Float Day on Saturday with free 8-ounce root beer floats to all visitors. Meanwhile, in rural Valley, Nelson Produce Farm will be hosting its Fifth Annual Watermelon Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s more information about both of those events, along with a few other area entertainment options:

Root Beer Float Day

Root beer floats are such a popular ice cream treat that they have their own day in their honor. Each visitor to The Durham Museum on Saturday will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Regular museum admission applies and members are free.

The complimentary floats are being underwritten by Douglas County, Hiland Dairy Foods, Upstream Brewing Company, and Oriental Trading Company.

Guests to the museum also will be entertained by sweet science demonstrations from Nebraska SciFest (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Comedic Superhero Scientist Dr. Oxygen (1-2 p.m.), In addition, each museum guest will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day.

The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.

Watermelon Festival

A variety of activities will be part of Nelson Produce Farm’s Fifth Annual Watermelon Festival.

The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and again Aug. 12-13. Nelson Produce Farm, described as the largest watermelon producer in the Midwest, is located at 10505 N. 234th St., northeast of Valley.

Festivities will include the farm’s famous watermelon slushies, watermelon eating contest, seed spitting contest, hayrack rides, photo contest, face painting, line dancing classes, watermelon tattoos, melon volleyball, and a tri-ath-melon.

A free watermelon buffet will showcase all of the varieties of watermelon grown at the farm, from the classic Black Diamond to a new yellow meat Sunburst. Promotional material states Nelson Produce Farm produces over one million watermelons each year.

Tickets to the festival will be $20 at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person when bought in advance online at nelsonproducefarm.com/watermelonfestival. Children 3 and younger will be admitted free.

‘Hamilton’

The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln will be home to the national touring company of the award-winning Broadway hit, “Hamilton,” through Aug. 13.

The 16-show engagement is the longest run for a Broadway show in the Lied Center’s 32-year history.

Now the most popular Broadway touring show, “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical in 2016. It also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, a Pulitzer Prize for drama and was filmed for Disney+, where it became the most streamed movie of 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a cast of nonwhite actors and music that draws on hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and jazz as well as traditional Broadway-style songs.

To see more information about showtimes, and to purchase tickets, visit liedcenter.org/event/hamilton.

Dodge County Fair

The Dodge County Fair is off and running at the fairgrounds in Scribner. The annual fair, which features 4-H shows, kids activities and entertainment, continues through Sunday.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull is set for Thursday. Gates open at 6 p.m. in the west arena. Admission is $15 per ticket and children ages 5 and younger get in free.

“It’s the first time in probably the last four or five years that we’ve had the Outlaw Pullers back to the fair, so we’re excited to have them back and being part of the fair again this year,” said Houston Moseman, fair manager. “There’s a lot of local guys that pull with the Outlaw association.”

Country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the fair’s concert on Friday. He is known for hits such as “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

Dylan Bloom of North Bend and up-and-coming artist Adam Doleac will open for Montgomery. Gates open at 6 p.m. in the west arena. Concert tickets are $30 each. Children ages 5 and younger get in free.

The Demolition Derby and Tough Trucks event is set for Saturday in the west arena. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Children ages 5 and younger get in free.

Saturday also will be Kids Day at the fair. Activities will include a bicycle obstacle course, kiddie tractor pull, face painting, a balloon artist, and more.

The annual parade starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Scribner.

Santa Lucia Festival

The 99th Annual Santa Lucia Festival will give the chance for everyone to explore the richness of Italian history and culture in Omaha’s Little Italy.

The festival, which features carnival rides, authentic Italian food, musical entertainment and more, begins Thursday and continues through Sunday at 10th and William streets in Omaha.

Other highlights of this year’s festival include the cannoli eating contest, bocce tournament, genealogy research, mass and benediction with the saint, procession through Little Italy with the saint, queen coronation, and dancing in the street.

The festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2-9 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the festival is free.

For more information about the festival, including a schedule of events, visit santaluciafestival.com.