What does it take to become a queen?

Ask Damaris Magana.

The 15-year-old was crowned 2023 Queen of the Fremont Hispanic Festival on Friday and walked the parade route down Main Street on Saturday.

MainStreet of Fremont hosted the third annual celebration, which featured lively music, dance and lots of food. Between 300 and 400 people attended the two-day event, said MainStreet Executive Director Lainey Paquette.

“The festival went very well,” Paquette said. “We had very dedicated committee members and volunteers that helped to ensure the event ran smoothly.”

Those who watched the parade saw Danza Tlacololuros de Nebraska, which featured masked performers in huge yellow sombreros, who danced their way down the street.

Lincoln Premium Poultry had a colorful float with a giant rooster wearing a black sombrero. Someone dressed in a yellow chicken costume and young children waved from the Tienda El Tikal float, where three musicians played a marimba. Children scrambled for candy tossed by parade participants. Classic cars and horses were part of the parade as well.

In John C. Fremont City Park, vendors sold a variety of foods. Mayra Sandoval and Mabel Sandoval of Los Mezcales restaurant stayed busy making and frying pupusas, griddle cakes/tortillas filled with meat and cheese.

Wendy Urguidez, originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, and her husband, Jesus Montoya, both of West Point, sold her Mexican Sushi.

Unlike Japanese sushi, the meat includes cooked steak, chicken or pork. Other ingredients can include cream cheese and vegetables like cucumber and avocado. It’s rolled like sushi roll with rice and can be baked or deep fried.

With a friend translating, Urguidez said she began making Mexican sushi about 10 years ago. She gave out samples to family and friends.

“It’s something different. Something the community does not have,” she said.

She said her business, Sushis Wendy, LLC, was certified three years ago and she provides to-go orders.

About a month ago, Urguidez got a food truck and the Fremont festival was its first outing. Business was going very well, she said on Saturday, adding that she had a lot of new business with new clients.

Urguidez also mentioned what she’s been enjoying about her business: “meeting new people and trying to learn a new language.”

A little later in the day, Patty Negrete of Fremont paused to eat an ice cream cone in a park shelter.

“I’ve been coming here every year since it started about three years ago,” Negrete said. “I want to be part of the Hispanic community. I’m Hispanic. I’m from Mexico.”

Born in Mexico, she was raised in South Omaha and has been in Fremont since 1988. She works for Fremont Housing Authority.

She enjoys Fremont.

“It’s a quiet town and a nice place to raise kids,” she said.

After the parade, Queen Damaris and other festival royalty gathered in the park for photographs.

Kaylee Quintero was crowned the 2023 Princess and Abigail Villegas was crowned the 2023 Little Princess. Mirian Varela, the 2022 Queen, took her place with the other royalty for photos as well.

Girls apply to become queen or princesses. They take part in a competition and are asked questions about their heritage and Fremont, Paquette said.

Damaris, a sophomore at Fremont High School, works part time, handling the front desk and concessions, at Ruff House Family Entertainment Center.

Brittany West, operations manager of Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, commended Damaris.

“She’s very humble,” West said. “She’s good at communication and a great employee.”

West encouraged Damaris to take part in the royal competition and Brittany’s mom, Sharon, made the teen’s royal blue dress with white lace.

“I felt like she’d be a perfect fit for a queen,” Brittany West said of Damaris. “She represents the community very well.”

Damaris stresses the importance of unity.

“I want to get all the cultures together,” she said. “Everyone thinks just because you’re Hispanic, you’re Mexican and it’s not really like that. I want everyone to know there’s multiple cultures.”

Damaris, who has an El Salvadorian and Guatemalan heritage, said people from these cultures along with Hondurans and Mexicans live in Fremont.

She enjoyed being in the parade.

“It was really fun, seeing every culture here – all in one – together, united,” she said.

She appreciates the opportunity to be able to talk about the different cultures.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t have that voice and don’t have the opportunity to talk about their cultures,” Damaris said. “I’m just glad that I get to be that person to do it for them.”