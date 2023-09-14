Friday

Concerts

“Disney On Ice: Into The Magic,” 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. “Into The Magic” takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, “Disney On Ice” allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Kids 23 months and younger are admitted free if on an adult’s lap.

Theater

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Opening of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This Tony Award winning musical is the true story of singer/songwriter Carole King’s life, her journey to fame, and the impact she and her work hand on the music industry. The production will continue through Oct. 15. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Midtown Music Jamboree, 3-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to Turner Park for live music. Admission is free.

Nelson Produce Farm Pizza Pie Night, 4-9 p.m., Nelson Produce Farm, 10505 N. 234th St., Valley. The monthly Pizza & Pie Nights are designed for families and friend outings. Homemade oven-fried pizza can be eaten while listening to local music artists on the patio. Afterward, guests can enjoy home-baked pies topped with tractor-churned ice cream. Admission is $20. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.

Oktoberfest, 5 p.m. to midnight, German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St., Omaha. The annual Omaha celebration begins Friday with food, music and a stein-hoisting contest. Admission is $7.

Live music by Die Hards, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

“Disney On Ice: Into The Magic,” 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Kids 23 months and younger are admitted free if on an adult’s lap.

The Jonas Brothers: Five Albums, One Night, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Clyde’s,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

3rd Annual Wahoo Harvest Moon Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The festival will include a vendor market, food trucks, free kids activities, beer garden, coffee cafe, shine and show and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 5 p.m. for the Nebraska game. A halftime meal will be offered along with drink specials during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Oktoberfest, noon to midnight, German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St., Omaha. The full day of events will include music, kids games, marionettes, face painting, dancers and a beer-drinking contest. There also will be food such as roasted pig, chicken, schnitzel, bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut and tortes. Admission is $7.

One Community Cultural Festival, 1-9 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Celebrate Omaha’s rich diversity at this third-annual festival with musical and dance performances, food, crafts and shopping. Admission is free.

Little Bohemia Backyard Bash, 2-8 p.m., 1407 S. 13th St., Omaha. This free celebration of the Little Bohemia Business District will include food trucks, live music, local beer, cocktails, shopping and a skate ramp.

Midtown Music Jamboree, 3-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Everyone is invited to Turner Park for live music. Admission is free.

Sunday

Concerts

“Disney On Ice: Into The Magic,” 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Kids 23 months and younger are admitted free if on an adult’s lap.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert featuring Phat Cat Swinger, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Phat Cat Swinger is a West Coast 11-piece “little-big band” that specializes in high-energy music with a classic Hollywood touch. FMES season tickets are still available and may be purchased at the performance for $60 for the six remaining shows. Individual tickets for the performance are $20 each.

Theater

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Clyde’s,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Country Fest, noon to 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26, Fremont. The free event will include a Show and Shine Car Show, live music by Country Brand, a bouncy house, corn hole game, scavenger hunt with prizes, and a free lunch. The free lunch will include a hot dog or sloppy joe, chips, a dessert bar or cookie, water and lemonade. Popcorn will be available for a snack. Everyone is welcome. The church is 1 ½ miles east of Fremont’s Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

Dave Chappelle Live, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host a contractors gathering – 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. meal.

Sept. 21

Theater

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

6th Annual Fremont Area Chamber Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., upper level of the downtown Fremont parking garage. This event is exclusively for those aged 21 years and older. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontne.org.

Where the Rhythm Meets the Road: Mozart, Motown & Muscle Cars, 5:30-9 p.m., 5808 N. 90th St., Omaha. This one-of-a-kind event will benefit the students of the Omaha Conservatory of Music. The evening will feature dinner, drinks and exclusive access to a private collection of muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s. Cost is $100 per person, which includes an open bar and dinner. To purchase tickets, visit omahacm.org.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” dusk (about 7:30 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.