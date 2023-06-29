Alyssa Nickolite was about 3 years old when she tried to smuggle a kitten.

The Fremont girl was visiting her uncle’s farm and spotted a little, multi-colored feline.

“I put her in the car trying to sneak her home,” she said.

Alyssa’s plan didn’t work. Her mom, Kari Johnston, took the kitten out of the vehicle. Alyssa was upset — not knowing her mother had an even better plan.

Now 12 years old, Alyssa and her domestic shorthair cat, Bella, were at the Citywide Pet Show on Wednesday. The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department hosts the free, annual event at Christensen Field, where kids can show their pets and receive certificates.

As in past years, the show was divided into categories for dogs, cats and miscellaneous pets, such as bunnies or Guinea pigs. A child’s pet could win a certificate for having the fluffiest tail or prettiest eyes or performing the coolest trick.

With 15 contestants, the show is slowly making a comeback after not taking place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has had more contestants in previous years, but Wednesday afternoon was still a time when kids could talk about their pets.

Alyssa recalled being sad about not getting to take the kitten home from her uncle’s farm.

But a couple weeks later, she got a surprise at her fourth birthday party.

Her mom walked into the living room with a little kitten – the same one Alyssa had tried to sneak home in the car.

“I was really surprised and I was really happy,” Alyssa remembered.

“And she squealed,” her mom added.

Alyssa held her kitten for the rest of the birthday party.

The little girl called her kitty, “Bellarina,” because she liked ballet. She also liked the girl, Bella, in the cartoon movie, “Beauty and the Beast.”

A couple weeks later, Bella won “Best of Show” for cats at the citywide pet show. Bella won the next year and again in 2022.

This year, Bella won “Best Cat in the Show.”

“A lot of people say she has a pretty face,” Johnston said.

Cats weren’t the only animals in the spotlight.

Nearby, Presley Yount played with her pup, Gertie, a Bernedoodle — cross between a Bernese mountain dog and golden doodle.

The 6-year-old Fremont girl had her curly black dog decked out in a multi-colored shirt with a bright orange scrunchie hair tie around one leg and a bright blue one around the other.

Presley said her dog, Lulu, died about two years ago.

“I was begging for another dog,” Presley said.

Then Presley saw Gertie.

“She had a cute face,” the little girl said of her dog, now 2 years old.

Presley’s mom appreciates the pet show.

“It has just been wonderful for the kids and I’ve always been a big believer in children with animals,” Raegan Yount said. “I think they learn so many lessons in life – taking care of an animal, bonding with an animal. There’s so many different things a child learns from having an animal.”

And at the city pet show, a kid like Presley can earn a certificate if her pup has the fluffiest tail at the event.