Afternoon events at the fire station in Hooper will include fire truck rides from 1-2 p.m., kiddie water fights from 2-3 p.m., and a station open house from 3-4 p.m.

In the evening, there will be live music by the Francis Brothers from 8 p.m. to midnight in Hooper Park. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. There also will be a beer garden by the Office Bar and Grill and a food truck by Game Time Eats available at the park.