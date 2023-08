The Fremont chapter of Izaak Walton will be hosting a football dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at its main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game will be shown on the big screens.

Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child, and free for kids 5 and under. This includes no limit on hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chili dogs, and chips. Popcorn will be $1 per bag. Drinks will be sold separately.