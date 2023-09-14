If you’re a fan of high-energy music, you would likely enjoy the next concert in the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

Phat Cat Swinger will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

Phat Cat Swinger is a West Coast 11-piece “little-big band” that specializes in high-energy music with that classic Hollywood touch. The band members bring to life re-imagined musical arrangements from timeless eras – ranging from Sinatra to Bublé and everything in between.

Phat Cat Swinger is said to radiate style, class and charisma.

Led by founder Marco Palos and vocalist Mark Kopitzke, the team all plays off one another and the audience to create an authentic one-of-a-kind experience – one that “blows the roof off the place.”

They are often featured on the stages of The Disneyland Resort presenting re-imagined Disney songs and originals in the iconic Phat Cat sound.

“With rockstar energy, Phat Cat Swinger’s music will have you swing dancing in the aisles,” promotional material states.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members who have not picked up their season tickets may do so the evening of this performance. Season tickets are still available and may be purchased at the performance for $60 for the six remaining season shows. Individual tickets for the performance are $20 each.

Lon Bohling, president of FMES, said area music lovers will not want to miss out on this amazing evening.

Here’s a rundown of other events taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area this weekend:

Harvest Moon Festival

The Third Annual Wahoo Harvest Moon Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Saunders County Fairgrounds, 635 E. First St., in Wahoo.

The festival will include a vendor market, food trucks, free kids activities, beer garden and a coffee cake.

There will be a Shine and Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to shine up their vintage, classic and muscle cars and show them off at the festival. Contact “The Back Room” at 402-277-0216 or wahoobackroom@outlook.com for sign up information.

Country Fest

Peace Lutheran Church will be hosting its Country Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located 1 ½ miles east of Fremont’s Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. Its address is 2102 N. County Road 26.

The free event will include a Show and Shine Car Show, live music by Country Brand, a bouncy house, corn hole game, scavenger hunt with prizes, and a free lunch.

The free lunch will include a hot dog or sloppy joe, chips, a dessert bar or cookie, water and lemonade. Popcorn will be available for a snack. Everyone is welcome.

Disney On Ice

“Disney On Ice: Into The Magic” will present five performances Friday through Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“Into The Magic” takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, “Disney On Ice” allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Kids 23 months and younger are admitted free if on an adult’s lap.

Oktoberfest

The German –American Society at 3717 S. 120th St. in Omaha will be the site of the 139th German Day in Omaha and its annual Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon to midnight on Saturday.

Festivities will include authentic German food, beer, live music, kids games, marionettes, face painting, and dancers. Roasted pig, chicken, schnitzel, bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut and tortes will be among the food options.

Daily admission is $7. Kids under age 13 will be admitted free with a guardian.

To view a full schedule of events, visit germanamericansociety.org/Oktoberfest.