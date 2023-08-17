Country star John Michael Montgomery was there.

So were Outlaw tractor pullers and a host of 4-H’ers.

Citing well-attended nighttime events and increased 4-H enrollment numbers, Houston Moseman said the 2023 Dodge County Fair in Scribner was a success.

“We had an excellent fair,” said Moseman, the fair manager. “The weather turned out perfect for us. We dodged most of the storm activity and rain.”

All nightly entertainment events were well-attended.

“I would say we had record crowds for our tractor pull and concert,” Moseman said.

Moseman estimates that 2,800 to 3,000 people attended the Aug. 4 concert, which featured Montgomery as the headlining act. He believes having an artist whose music is well-known draws attendees.

“They want to come hear the music, because they know the songs,” Moseman said. “The crowd was singing along all night with him.”

Dylan Bloom of North Bend and Adam Doleac, whom Moseman described as an “up and coming artist,” each provided an opening act.

Moseman also attributes the large attendance to the fair’s partnership with Methodist Fremont Health for the concert.

“Because of their sponsorship level, they were able to get discount tickets for employees,” Moseman said.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 3 also proved to be a popular event.

“I think having the Outlaw Tractor Pull Association drew a big crowd,” Moseman said. “There’s a lot of local guys that pull with Outlaw and people want to come out and see their friends and neighbors pull.”

The Demolition Derby and Tough Trucks on Aug. 5 was another fan favorite.

“We had a great crowd. It wasn’t a record crowd, but the stands were full. I think the crowd would have been bigger, but the storm chances that we had that night may have deterred people from coming,” he said.

Overall, however, Moseman believes all three events were a huge success.

The 4-H livestock shows fared well, too.

“I would say, overall, our 4-H enrollment numbers are up this year,” Moseman said.

Swine Show numbers were up with around 110 hogs and roughly 40 exhibitors.

Kids Day at the Fair that Saturday was well attended by families. Many kids participated in the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Moseman attributes the success of that event to nice weather and something else: This year’s event took place in the air conditioned Exhibit Hall.

The University of Nebraska Mobile Beef Lab proved popular with kids and adults again this year. The lab brings a steer to the event.

“You get to see the inside of a live steer and how their digestive tract works,” Moseman said. “Kids and adults were both very intrigued by it.”

This was the first year the fair wasn’t able to have a carnival, but a variety of other activities, including laser tag, a rock-climbing wall and Virtual Reality games, were available for kids.

“We had a ton of positive feedback on them,” Moseman said. “I think people missed the carnival, but they were excited for something different.”

Moseman said some of this year’s events will be brought back in 2024.

“But we’re going to try really hard to get a carnival back,” he said.

Moseman appreciates the success of the 2023 fair.

“It’s one of our best fairs we’ve had in recent years,” Moseman said. “The weather plays a big role in that and just the events and entertainment we had lined up.”

Now, the 11-member fair board is making plans for 2024.

“We’ve already started on trying to get a concert lined up and our tractor pull and demo derby all in line for next year,” he said.

And with that, the board will look ahead to another fair filled with activities for people of all ages.