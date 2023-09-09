Peace Lutheran Church is offering an opportunity for people to enjoy fellowship, meet new people, eat and listen to music.

It’s all part of the Country Fest set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the church, 2102 N. County Road 26, Fremont. The church is 1 ½ miles east of Fremont’s Walmart, just south off U.S. Highway 30.

Admission is free.

The event will include a Show and Shine Car Show in the parking lot. Attendees can cast their vote for the best-looking car.

A band called, Country Brand, will provide music. A bouncy house will be available and a corn hole game will be set up. A scavenger hunt with prizes is planned. An evangelism table will be part of the hunt.

In addition, a free lunch will be served. It will include a hot dog or sloppy joe, chips, a dessert bar or cookie, water and lemonade. Popcorn will be available for a snack.

This is the second Country Fest at Peace Lutheran.

“Our first one was in 2021 and we plan on having a big event like this every two years. We would like to get the community more involved with our church,” said Shannon Hasenauer, coordinator with the All Committees Together (A.C.T.) at Peace Lutheran.

Hasenauer hopes people will attend. She’ll believe it will be an opportunity for attendees to get to know new people.

“They will benefit from a good time,” she said. “We want people to attend so they can some and see our church and enjoy the beauty of the church.”

The church hosts a variety of other events throughout the year.

“We have ladies events that we invite the ladies from the community to join us,” Hasenauer said.

The church also has a Good Friday Camp and Vacation Bible School. It hosts an annual fundraising dinner for Royal Family Kids Camp (RFKC), a yearly summer camp for children in foster care. The Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League plays its fundraising tournaments on the church grounds.

Services start at 9 a.m. Sunday.

“We will celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2024,” Hasenauer said.

Peace Lutheran is a member of the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC). It has a Facebook page. The Rev. Sean Tyler is pastor. He and his wife, Katie, also serve as directors of the local RFKC.

For more information, call 402-727-7273 or email gloria@peacelutheranfremontne.com or visit the website at peacelutheranfremontne.com.