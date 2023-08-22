Even amid the heat, the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast had record attendance on Sunday.

Mike Thomas, breakfast committee chairman, estimated 750 people — a few more than last year — attended the annual event at Fremont Municipal Airport.

About 700 people attended in 2022.

Thomas expressed appreciation for attendees.

“We’re very grateful for the support of the community, because we use the money that is raised for youth activities, for scholarships for Bergan and Fremont students,” Thomas said. “There’s a number of ways that we respond back to the community with support.”

The Fremont Rotary Club also will provide scholarships this year to Boy Scouts for helping with the breakfast. In the past, the Scouts received a certain sum per plate.

Shelly Sandeen, logistics coordinator for the breakfast, said 57 volunteers helped at the event, including 20 baseball players from Midland University who helped with set up on Saturday night.

“That was awesome,” Sandeen said.

Sandeen made note of the hot weather.

“It started out OK, because there was that cloud cover or that haze and so that helped with the temperature,” she said. “Unfortunately, I also think it didn’t help with number of planes that we got in, but I think we had a lot of (classic) cars that came. That was nice to see. It’s always fun looking at those beautiful cars.”

Laurel McCoy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, noted that cloud cover did help keep the Fremont area a little bit cooler. The high temperature on Sunday was 89 degrees, but the heat index was still 100 degrees.

Gary Bolton, past president of the Fremont Rotary Club, believes the heat was a factor in a lower number of planes coming this year.

“I think the potential for really hot weather kept some pilots from coming,” Bolton said. “The cabin of those small planes is very hot, because they don’t have any air conditioning, so when a guy is looking at a 90-degree-possibility day … that kept some of them from coming.”

While more than 20 planes typically fly in for the breakfast, this year’s event drew six or seven.

Bolton also noted, however, that between 18 and 20 classic cars were at the event, more than have ever come to the breakfast before.

Besides looking at cars and planes, event attendees could eat pancakes and sausage in a large aircraft hangar.

Kathy Scofield of Papillion, also known as “Loli Pop,” the clown, made balloon animals for children.

Thomas noted factors that contributed to the event turnout.

“I think it’s a matter of people being accustomed to having it the third Sunday (of August) and who look forward to it,” Thomas said. “I know we had a number of families with small children, because of the face painting and balloons that we had there with the clown. That went well.”

On Monday morning, Thomas was headed out to present Husker football tickets to raffle winners. Each of the seven winners will receive a pair of tickets for a home football game.

Thomas said the tickets were for seats about seven rows up from the 50-yard line.

“People who bought tickets had a chance at some really great seats,” he said.

The fly-in breakfast dates back 20 years or longer.

“It’s our main fundraiser for the year,” Bolton said.

In the past, the club has donated to various projects, including Wishing Wheels, a local, nonprofit organization that gives bikes to youth and adults in need.

One year, the club gave backpacks to students.

It also has contributed funds to Fremont Splash Station waterpark, the Keene Memorial Library expansion project and many Fremont Family YMCA building projects.

“I appreciate all the hard work our Rotarians did and the Scouts and I certainly appreciate all the people who attended, because that’s why it becomes a successful event,” Bolton said. “I look forward to next year and I hope the weather is such that we get a few more planes.”